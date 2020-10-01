I suspect we are at the midpoint in the pandemic doldrums. Most of us are running out of patience. We need to escape. Here are my COVID-safe suggestions.
Three for the home screen
“The Prisoner” (1967–1968) starring and created by Patrick McGoohan.
After resigning, a secret agent is abducted and taken to what looks like an idyllic village but really a prison. He defies his wardens. “I am not a number.” He spends week after week working to escape his confinement. Seventeen episode television series now on Amazon Prime.
“THX 1138,” a movie by George Lucas.
“THX 1138” was George Lucas’ first feature film. It depicts a future in which people are subdued by robots and drugs kept in bossy medicine cabinets. This harrowing escape film keeps you engaged until the very last image.
Available on Amazon Prime Video.
“The Hunt for the Red October,” movie based on a Tom Clancy scenario.
Released in 1990, starring Sean Connery as the commander of a rogue Russian submarine escaping to the West — submarine and all. A tense adventure.
Available on Hulu, Amazon and Netflix.
Three for the reader
“The Doomsday Book” by Connie Willis — A history student at Oxford in 2048 travels back in time to a medieval English village. But the technician responsible for the procedure accidentally sends the student back into the path of the Black Death.
“Pompeii” by Robert Harris — A Roman water engineer arrives in Pompeii to take charge of an aqueduct that supplies water to the towns in the region around Mount Vesuvius. When the eponymous eruption takes place, he risks life and limb in a harrowing rescue attempt while Pompeii is belching fire and lava. A close call.
“Ringworld” by Larry Niven — The science fiction classic by Larry Niven that tells the epic story of Louis Wu and his companions on a mission to the Ringworld, a vast world manufactured by ancient aliens. Ringworld is 186 million miles in diameter, rotating a star. This is the sci-fi escape story.
Three for the music lover
“An Alpine Symphony” by German composer Richard Strauss vividly depicts an Alpine mountain trek from dawn to the following dawn. This is a getaway experience.
“Mysterious Mountain” by the Armenian-American composer Alan Hovhaness. The music lives up to its title. It first premiered live on national television in 1955 with Leopold Stokowski as conductor. A magical experience.
“Victory at Sea,” the television documentary score by Richard Rodgers and Robert Russell Bennett, a rousing experience.
This is recognized as the best score written for any documentary, and it never fails to enthrall. Orchestral music accompanies the U.S. Pacific War in 24 movements like “The Song of the High Seas,” “Symphonic Scenario” and “The Magnetic North.” If this music fails to transport you out of the pandemic doldrums, nothing will.
All three musical works are available in recordings that you can access streaming online or by purchased CD.
The books are also available online. “Pompeii” is also available as an audiobook — highly recommended.