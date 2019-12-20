I find it curious that the Post Register’s editorial board says it’s “thankful” for BYU-Idaho’s decision to let students use Medicaid as insurance coverage at the school. Maybe the editorial board has its own reasons to be thankful, but the rest of us should put our “thanks” on hold.
Remember that by allowing students to use Medicaid, we are making young people dependent on government programs. Is that something we should be thankful for? Should the first lesson of college life really be that if you’re in need, a government agency will come to your rescue?
Additionally, by having students enroll in government healthcare, they’re not enrolling in private insurance. That means the student pool who remain on private insurance can expect that their own health insurance premiums and other healthcare costs will go up. Is that something for which we, or BYU-Idaho’s student body, applaud?
There was a time when the largest part of our state budget was education. Today, it’s Medicaid, comprising $2.8 billion in state and federal funds. Education is $2.2 billion. Should Idaho’s public schools express their gratitude for that more people on Medicaid means less for our classrooms?
What’s also interesting about Medicaid is that while the program has expanded under Obamacare, there’s no money in the federal treasury to pay for those expanded costs. As a result, BYU-Idaho students enroll in Medicaid, and those costs are rolled into the national debt, now at $23 trillion and climbing. Ordinarily, the people who repay that debt would be in a position to issue a hearty “thanks” and a “congratulations” to the activists who got BYU-Idaho to reverse course and accept Medicaid. However, those — who are stuck with this tab for Medicaid expansion — are yet to be born or are too young to even understand the ramifications of today’s decision making.
Finally, all of us in the community have an obligation to care for people in need. When government programs take the place of families, friends, neighbors, churches, businesses and charitable organizations, it seemingly absolves us of our responsibilities to each other and prevents the needed flow of blessings from a loving creator. Is that something for which we should express gratitude and thanks?
Our community should think carefully about what it means to hand young adults over to a government program known to trap people in poverty. There are far better options with far better results.
Some businesses that supported Medicaid expansion are glad to see people enroll in government services so that they will be less bothered with the need to provide private health insurance to their employees. Is that why the newspaper is so “thankful” regarding the result at BYU-Idaho? Can we expect the newspaper to similarly cheer when other eastern Idaho employers get people signed up for Medicaid and other entitlement programs?
So while the Post Register and others are happy for the acceptance of Medicaid, it is important to keep in mind that the decision is not one without significant long term consequences, costs, and societal ramifications There are as many losers as there are winners in BYU-Idaho’s decision, and no one is done any favors by pretending as if the decision the newspaper contends should be greeted with a standing ovation is a victimless crime.
A student will be able to enroll at the university in Rexburg by presenting their government-issued Medicaid coverage. But making young people dependent on government, raising healthcare costs for people who remain on private insurance, increasing the national debt, taking money away from other government services — is not something deserving of our thanks or our applause.