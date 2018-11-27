As a physician in Weiser who works in a rural health clinic, I fought hard to help pass Proposition 2, the ballot measure that expanded Medicaid in Idaho. I joined hundreds of other volunteers from across the state that gathered signatures to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot. I spoke out on how important an issue it is for the people I care for every day.
And I was among the 60 percent of Idaho voters to say “yes” to Prop 2.
A majority of voters in 4 of 5 Idaho counties supported Proposition 2, and the ballot measure received more votes than either candidate for governor. It’s safe to say the people of Idaho want to save lives and money by expanding Medicaid.
With such strong support, we should expect the Idaho Legislature to fund and implement Medicaid expansion without conditions. However, news reports already indicate that some legislators want to change the law to make it harder for Idahoans to receive health coverage.
While the only job of the Idaho Legislature is to allocate 10 percent of the total cost of expansion, some clearly want to restrict coverage. Not only would these proposed regulations prevent eligible Idahoans from getting health coverage, they would also unnecessarily grow government by creating new layers of bureaucratic red tape, and end up costing an exorbitant amount of money to administer, which would eat away at savings from expansion.
These kinds of restrictions are estimated to cost the state of Kentucky $374 million over two years just to administer.
Access to health care supports a healthy workforce. People who have affordable access to a medical home can access care in a timely manner and therefore miss fewer workdays, hold down a job and provide for their families.
Take a simple case of strep throat. A patient with coverage is more likely to see a doctor, start a course of antibiotics and return to work 24 hours later. That patient is less likely to stay at work sick, thereby risking complications like heart damage or a tonsillar abscess that would require surgery and increased medical costs. They are less likely to expose their co-workers to strep and set in motion a chain of events leading to decreased production and loss of income. When you’re insured, you get treated, you get better and you go back to work.
On November 6, the people of Idaho passed Medicaid expansion to make health coverage affordable for their friends and neighbors; the working Idahoans who cut your hair, serve you dinner, clean your office or grow your food. Creating barriers to coverage will make it difficult for hardworking Idahoans to get the care they need and also discriminate against those with non-traditional jobs or seasonal workers.
Let’s work together to make sure Idaho legislators understand that Idahoans want Medicaid expansion to be implemented as passed by the voters. Please contact your legislators today and tell them to implement Medicaid expansion without instituting costly or harmful changes to the law.