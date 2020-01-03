When I was a tutor for No Child Left Behind in Albuquerque, New Mexico, I had a student who showed up for sessions completely wiped out on drugs. My Spanish isn’t that good, so I had another student help me talk to him. But it was obvious I wasn’t getting through. It was clear he was from south of the border and trying to escape the problems he brought with him. But it was also clear he wouldn’t make it without getting straight or the tutoring wouldn’t help.
One day he said, “Hey, look at this.” He flipped his cell-phone open, and I saw somebody who’d just been shot, still bleeding to death. The picture was kind of blurry, but I still got it. He was showing me what happened in his old neighborhood, where the Mexican cartels ruled and drug trafficking and shootings happened every day.
So I decided I needed to say something to the school authorities. But when I did, they just shrugged like it wasn’t their problem. And when I left school that afternoon, somebody met me outside the door. “I know why you’re scared,” she said. It wasn’t a warning. It was a threat.
“I’m not scared,” I said. “I’m worried about the students.” But after that, my student dropped out, and I started tutoring at home. Problem solved, you say? Maybe, but I don’t think so.
It’s not a problem in southeast Idaho? Maybe, but I don’t think so. Because I know 50 years ago when I was growing up, there was already marijuana, heroin and cocaine, and like many other kids, I wasn’t smart enough just to say no. And getting busted didn’t help. I saw more drugs on probation than at any other time in my life. And the problem just went on.
About a month ago, a Mormon family in Sonora was ambushed by the drug cartels. Three mothers and six children were killed, and seven others wounded. It’s not clear exactly what happened, and the LeBaron family has its own problems. But it’s clear in Sonora, Mexico, the sicarios rule. And everybody lives with the problem. Or maybe winds up dead.
I don’t have children in Idaho Falls schools, but if I did, I’d be worried here too. Because as long as drug trafficking continues, every child is at risk. The best solution to the problem is to educate young people. But we still need to stop drug trafficking. Because as long as drug trafficking continues, some kids will get left behind. Or maybe something worse.
President Trump says he’ll designate the Mexican cartels terrorists and start another war on drugs. But there was a war on drugs 50 years ago, and the drugs won. Since Sept. 11 we’ve fought a war on terror, and sometimes it looks like terror’s winning too. Maybe only when we stop the war and take a good hard look at how those dangerous drugs get into our schools and homes, will the war on drugs stop. And no child will get left behind ever again.