I read Mr. Johnson’s column defending the current administration. Regardless of Mr. Johnson’s personal feelings about Chief Justice Jones, the fact remains that nothing effective was done to counter a looming threat to our nation until mid-March. The administration gets an “F.”
For the past eight weeks, in the midst of one of the most severe national crises in the past 75 years, I have watched our president Donald Trump posture and bluster, misinform and mislead on national media. Surprisingly, some polls show that a significant number of Americans seem to approve of his response to the pandemic. I am not one of them.
Mr. Trump has had difficulty grasping the situation from the start, wishfully thinking it would probably just go away and that people could go back about their lives in mid-April — about when the pandemic is expected to peak in the U.S. His focus was initially, and predictably, on how the crisis would make him look, coming at an inconvenient time for him during an election year. His focus shifted to the effect on the economy next when it should have been on controlling the spread of the virus and saving lives.
Lackluster is probably the kindest word I can think of to describe the federal response, although untimely, confused, uncoordinated and bumbling come to mind. We have known for years we would eventually be hit with a pandemic. We had a scientist in China whose job it was to watch for new viral diseases. The position was eliminated by the administration last fall. There was, in fact, an entire office in China specifically to watch for new viral threats, also eliminated. The White House had its own internal office specifically tasked with managing this type of threat, which Mr. Trump closed in 2018.
Early January should have been a time for concern in the U.S., a time to assess our readiness. A time to sharply decrease entry of travelers from China. This was finally done on Jan. 31. Horse. Barn door. Mr. McConnell has tried to excuse this failure by claiming that Congress was distracted by the impeachment proceedings, essentially saying that our senators and representatives are unable to pay attention to more than one thing at a time. Or possibly that they put partisan politics above national security and the lives of U.S. citizens.
By the time the virus had spread to South Korea, we should have been preparing and evaluating options. Readying test kits (South Korea managed to get them on the streets in two to three weeks), looking at how to expand hospital capacity, starting to make protective equipment available to hospitals and first responders and assessing what else was needed. This isn’t hindsight. We knew what we needed.
One look at what was happening in Italy told us. Mr. Trump has had good advisors, but he hadn’t paid much attention until this week. Now thousands will die who didn’t have to. Now nurses, doctors, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, first responders and others will die who didn’t have to; this while our president calls the governor of Michigan playground names and fantasizes a conspiracy to sell N95 masks out the back door of the hospital. It shouldn’t have to be explained that we are already using magnitudes more protective equipment because this is not business as usual — there are overwhelming numbers of cases of a deadly, highly contagious virus that places all our healthcare workers at high risk. Healthcare workers would really like to live through this.
Any country in crisis needs a leader. Sadly, we do not have one in the Oval Office.
Listen to Drs. Fauci, Birx and Redfield. Stay home. Keep your distance. Wash your hands.
Stay safe.