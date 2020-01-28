A two-lane roundabout is a traffic engineer’s dream — an intersection of two four-lane roads with no need for traffic control stoplights or stop signs. For a driver, it can be a nightmare. Two-lane roundabouts contain a trap — both physical and legal. The inner lane exits by crossing the outer lane, which may contain ongoing traffic. Under the “first-in rule,” a vehicle in the inner lane has the right of way to exit in front of ongoing traffic if that vehicle entered the roundabout before the vehicle it is exiting in front of. There is no signage that conveys this right of way rule.
I cannot imagine any other traffic situation in which a vehicle making a right-hand turn in front of ongoing traffic has the right of way. In Washington, D.C., there are multi-lane roundabouts. It would be a suicide mission for any driver to attempt to exit the roundabout by crossing in front of ongoing traffic in the outer lanes. You must either safely merge into traffic into the outer lane to exit or go around the circle until you can.
The first-in rule that gives a driver in the inner lane of the roundabout a legal right to exit in front of ongoing traffic in the outer lane has no legal basis that I can find. Neither the 2019 Idaho Driver’s Manual nor the Idaho Code contains any such rule. This rule has simply evolved by an interplay between law enforcement and the traffic court. Law enforcement uses traffic court decisions based on the rule to assign blame in traffic accidents. The traffic court has used this rule to adjudicate cases and is dispositioned to support law enforcement. Thus we have a self-perpetuating system of error.
The situation would be less hazardous if all the traffic in the roundabout obeyed the posted 15 mph speed limit. The traffic in the roundabouts looks more like a merry-go-round going at full throttle. If they do not have to yield to drivers in the roundabout as they enter, some drivers treat the roundabout as just a curve in the road and only slow down a little to comfortably make the curve. Why slow down? Is anybody going to get a ticket for exceeding 15 mph in a roundabout? Unlikely.
When Costco opens just north of the Lincoln-25th Street East roundabout, the volume of traffic in that roundabout is going to increase multiple times beyond its present traffic load. It also will mean that drivers who have no experience using a roundabout will have to transit a two-lane roundabout for the first time. I fear that this will be a “lambs to the slaughter” situation unless action is taken to make the roundabout safer.
Traffic conditions in two-lane roundabouts make the first in rule insufficiently clear to determine who has the right of way. The right of way rule in a two-lane roundabout should be: Having yielded to traffic to enter the roundabout, the outer lane of traffic has the right of way in the roundabout. This right of way rule should be posted at the four entrances of the roundabout and perhaps additionally in the roundabout. Law enforcement should get out their radar guns (or purchase them if they don’t have them) and begin monitoring traffic speed in the roundabouts. It is unfortunate that there are now places in my town (two-lane roundabouts) that I will not drive because it is too risky.