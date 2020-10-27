View on Google Images, again for the first time, Michelangelo’s most iconic panel adorning Vatican City’s Sistine Chapel’s ceiling, “The Creation,” where the finger of God meets the finger of Adam. Add Eve from an adjacent panel, also with a raised arm and index finger pointing at the same central point. Adam and Eve have now exited the Garden of Eden, ready to partner with God and bring the rest of humanity, including you, to Earth.
(Even if you are not religious, consider God here as reminding you of conception and eventual consciousness, inexplicable scientifically, as an earthly miracle.)
At the point where the three fingers meet is a brilliant light shaped like the Star of Bethlehem as a metaphor, with a bright red wavy circle in the star’s center. This reddish circle, only evidenced by photograph since 2016, is a flash at the perimeter of the human egg where conception itself occurs. Through the months of human gestation, no other scientifically demonstrable point exists where life itself begins, where you and your 46 unique chromosomes were a few years ago, that had to occur to eventually give you consciousness and a whole world to live in.
President Barrack Obama in a keynote speech honoring a U.S. soldier receiving Israel’s Righteous Gentile award, and President George W. Bush in a State of the Union address, both quoted from the 217 A.D. Jewish Mishna 4:5: “Whosoever saves one life is considered by scripture as if he saved an entire world.”
We then should of necessity infer: “And whosoever brings a new life into the world also creates an entire world.” Even the Grand Mufti of Egypt, in trying to lead a reformation of Islam, quoted similarly from the Koran, Surra 5:32, in a Wall Street Journal 4-10-2015 editorial: “If anyone saves a life it is as if he saves the lives of all mankind.”
Chronicles of Narnia author C. S. Lewis spoke of universal individual human dignity in a different rhetorical way, “It is with the awe and circumspection proper to (any human being), that we should conduct all our dealings with one another. … There are no ordinary people. You have never talked to a mere mortal.” The Weight of Glory – HarperOne, 2001 p. 45.
When you view a large Hubble telescope picture of an exploding star having the power of over a billion atomic bombs, you may be amazed but not horrified; after all, no one is perceived to be hurt in such destruction that could include many planets. So, we harness natural resources while minimizing environmental harm to planet Earth because all of this ultimately helps individual people.
But you would have been horrified in 1987 if average, non-newsworthy, “baby Jessica” had not been barely rescued from being stuck 22 feet down in an abandoned 18-inch wide water well in Texas, which was the top-rated news event of that year. Jessica did not become world-famous because she was the smartest or most athletic girl for her age but because her ordinariness made her an archetype for any human being.
If young people were truly inspired by their miraculous ability to bring a new life into the world many more people would develop the traits a mountain of research shows that portend a flourishing life: empathy and impulse control. They would have the grit to eschew alluring temptations and popular culture, and not misuse or trivialize this procreative power, as they wait for partnering in an enduring marriage with another having good character. Sexually transmitted diseases would plummet and more children would enter the world with a better chance for a good life. What could be more important?