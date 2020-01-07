Nathan Brown’s Dec. 12 regurgitation of NuScale’s press release touting its clearing of another Nuclear Regulatory Commission hurdle tells only a part of the story of the proposal to build 12 small nuclear reactors at the Idaho National Laboratory.
The hype about these small reactors fails to mention that they would use considerably more enriched uranium to produce a megawatt of electricity than large, conventional reactors. They would produce more intensely radioactive spent fuel, for which there is no final repository. The Snake River Alliance, Idaho’s nuclear watchdog, has dubbed the NuScale boondoggle “the Dirty Dozen.”
The radioactive and hazardous waste would remain in Idaho, likely forever, above the second-largest unified aquifer in North America, the source of more than a third of Idaho’s irrigation and drinking water. While the power they generate may be carbon-free, the materials and energy that go into the reactors’ construction are not.
U.S. taxpayers will pick up the tab for more than half of the Dirty Dozen’s construction costs, now pegged at $6 billion. The driving force behind the project, Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, a political subdivision of the state of Utah, has been able to convince its member utilities to sign up for only 124 megawatts — two reactors worth — of the 12 planned modules. The federal government plans to buy the remaining, very expensive power — with our money.
The overall tone of the NuScale release and Mr. Brown’s uncritical report is the promotion of another unproven innovation as a boon, without any balancing information about the downsides. We in Idaho have decades of experience with the boosterism that accompanies these so-called advances in nuclear technology. We’re also familiar with their downsides, which are often revealed after the damage is done.
We still await the promised treatment and removal of some 900,000 gallons of the highly radioactive liquid waste left from failed experiments with one of the prior great “advances” — spent fuel reprocessing. That untreated witches’ brew sits in huge underground tanks buried above the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer. Various attempts to solidify and remove that waste have failed repeatedly, costing hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Post Register owes it to its readers to offer balanced stories about these emerging nuclear technologies, including their true costs, both financial and environmental. Puff pieces like Mr. Brown’s continually try to prop up the moribund nuclear-power industry as a clean, efficient energy solution when the evidence is quite otherwise.
Alternative energy technologies — solar, wind, geothermal and hydro — are proving to be cleaner and less costly than those based on both fossil and nuclear fuels. One has to wonder: If small, modular reactor technology is so promising, why aren’t private investors lining up to get in on the deal? Instead, we are continually asked to dump billions of dollars of our taxes into these unproven efforts.