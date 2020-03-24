It may not be front-page news yet and hopefully never is locally. The Post Register at least printed the Associated Press article about the Kirkland Washington Life Care Center, towards the end of the Smart Living section. Anybody with loved ones in a rehab center, and especially the more common nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities should reconsider which age group is at greatest risk from COVID-19. Hospitals have a long history of placing patients that need additional care after discharge into these facilities usually, but not always, with the consent of the families and patients.
Some of the patients have absolutely no place else to go and/or don’t retain the ability to remember their informed consent longer than it took to sign the paperwork. These facilities are not hospitals. I got in trouble at one for being honest and trying to explain this reality to a patient’s spouse.
Generally speaking, nursing is an extremely honest profession. We would never jeopardize our patients. We would never staff ourselves to where we can not do our jobs properly. Administrators, on the other hand, are forced to make these tough financial decisions. Please don’t blame the nurses. Administrators know they need to keep a certain percentage of their beds full to be profitable.
Do the math. Hospital nurses typically are assigned one to six patients. If the hospital has a rehab unit or extended care unit, the numbers will be higher, and more direct care will be done with certified nursing assistants in those departments. A rehab facility, like Promontory Point in Ammon, has 30 beds. A day shift nurse will typically have 12-15 patients, and nightshift will be responsible for up to all 30. Nursing home nurses may be assigned many more.
When I parted ways with a facility in Rexburg a couple of years ago, the census was up to about 46-48 for two dayshift floor nurses, and again just one nurse at night. Yes, there is precious help from the CNAs. So “call lights” and toileting needs are answered, we hope. In an eight hour shift, there are 480 minutes. Subtract 30 minutes for breaks that nurses seldom have time to take, that leaves 450 minutes, divided by 23 patients leaves an average of 19.5 minutes per patient. Now mentally subtract the time an admission takes, or a fall or two, and time spent with the needy and or severely confused or combative patients.
There are a whole lot of routine medications and treatments as needed medicine for pain and anxiety, constipation and diabetes that require additional assessment and follow-up. Don’t forget about the “most important” and time-consuming part of a medical professional’s job, the charting. Our work isn’t considered done unless we chart it.
I’m being honest, not everything gets done, even though magically everything is charted done, when the state Department of Facility Standards does their surveys. Don’t use the f-words, (fraud, and falsification of records). Now, subtract the time it takes for crisis situations, IV fluids and medications. Real nursing — saving lives. Don’t believe the administration or the state, trust your instincts and math skills, or talk to your nurse.