Luke Mayville is a Sandpoint High School graduate with a Ph.D. in political science from Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut. His 2014 dissertation is entitled “The Oligarchic Mind: Wealth and Power in the Political Thought of John Adams.” In 2007-2008 he was an intern/caseworker for Oregon Democrat congressman Peter DeFazio, currently known for his $760 billion investment in infrastructure bill before the House of Representatives.
Mayville is now a postdoctoral fellow at Columbia University in the city of New York, where he resides. His book, “John Adams and the Fear of American Oligarchy” will be published by Princeton University Press in October. The book draws on John Adams’ political writings to uncover a unique theory of the political power of wealth. Oligarchy is a form of government in which a small group (in this case the wealthy) exercises control, especially for corrupt and selfish purposes.
So Luke Mayville is a politically active socialist Democrat, swayed by his readings of Adams, who is intent, through his organization Invest In Idaho, on separating the “oligarchs” who run our state from their monies in order to give it to the “needy” students and teachers of Idaho. Now are our schools and students actually in need of $170 million in further funding? Our state currently spends $2 billion on education, which is almost half of the total state budget.
I would posit that this is ample money for teachers, schools and students. Many of Idaho’s students, e.g., Luke Mayville, attend and graduate from prestigious universities. The taxpayers and gamblers of Idaho are very aware of the needs of students and teachers and, through current taxes and money from the lottery, they pay a generous amount for that cause. Perhaps the real problem in Luke’s labeling of Idaho students lies in the teaching methods and the extent to which teachers apply these methods in educating our students, leaving some of them with an inability to cope with modern job demands.
Some students graduating from our high schools are unable to form a sentence, spell correctly, do common math calculations, think critically, etc. Is this due to a lack of money or, I would suggest, due to a teacher-parent failure to provide and demand a sound, basic classroom education for some of Idaho’s students? Money does not necessarily produce the well educated.
I suggest that Mayville, as a political scientist, study the effects of ochlocracy (“government by the mob”) and socialism (“government by the ‘elite’ few”) on our system of government and our society. Neither of these forms of government provides for checks and balances or the will of all of the people. He and Invest In Idaho are attempting this unnecessary addition to the tax burden of Idaho by resorting to the use of a ballot initiative that circumvents our elected state representatives. If Mayville is a registered voter in Idaho and belives our schools are underfunded and failing, he can simply petition his state representative(s) and ask for the submission of a bill for additional funding of our schools. This proposal could then be debated, studied and acted on by those whom we have elected to do so, and, if passed, ultimately voted on by the people of Idaho.