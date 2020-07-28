The Post Register published an article in the July 19 paper on the rollout of the east Idaho COVID-19 plan. At first glance, the plan seemed logical but the devil is in the details. For the most part, Gov. Little deserves kudos for developing the framework of this plan in which decisions are made at the regional level with input from public health practitioners. Idaho is too diverse in population density, types of businesses and needs to manage a pandemic from a central location. Our federal government has (or had) the capacity to manage a pandemic but lacked the will and leadership, dumping responsibility on governors. This scheme also dilutes the pushback the governor has endured from an opportunistic lieutenant governor and right-wing hotheads.
However, there are structural problems with this plan that defy logic and the agility required to fight a rapidly spreading pandemic. First, for a given risk level, the caseload has to increase to the next level before additional protective measures are required. This means that protective measures will always be lagging the actual case numbers by 14 days (the incubation period) and we will continually be playing catch up. The curve is unlikely to flatten, and we will remain under protective orders, including economic threats, until a workable vaccine is widely available. The plan should require anticipating significant increases and order protective measures early enough to have a proactive impact. Given most of the nation is in the red zone now, Idaho should mandate mask-wearing and social distancing at the state level and regulate businesses, public gatherings and less risky activities at the regional level. To do otherwise will cause Idaho to be in the same predicament as California, Arizona, Texas and much of the southeastern U.S. This problem is already close to home. Bonneville County had 43 new cases Saturday, moving us into the “moderate” category and another 30 on Sunday. Take a look at https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map, click on Idaho and then on Bonneville. Now you know what an exponential increase in confirmed cases looks like.
Of greater concern, the risk levels are tied to hospital admissions and available intensive care unit beds. The Post Register article reports “If 90% of ICU beds in the area are occupied, the region should be considered at ‘moderate’ risk.” I submit that occupancy of 90% of ICU beds is far too high for a moderate level. The public will not have reasonable assurance of treatment if they get sick, whether from COVID-19 or some other cause of hospitalization. From a risk management perspective, if I am wrong, it will have some cost. If I am right, it will save lives and help the economy.
Note the article mentions that to reach the “critical” risk level, more than 100% of ICU beds have to be in use. If you’re critically ill, do you want to double up or wait on a gurney in the hall? We simply have to have higher levels of protection in the lower risk levels to avoid progression to the next level. I wonder how many readers picked up on the phrase “critical standard of care”? The article mentions this means care will have to be “rationed.” If this standard operates as it does in states like Arizona, it means that policies exist that require heads of ICU or others in charge to use an algorithm that computes the likelihood of your survival and gives the ICU bed and ventilator to the youngest and healthiest of the new patients that are in critical condition. This means seniors, especially if you have any other health condition, you are out of luck.