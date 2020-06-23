When I was a young girl, I was given a Darci doll. Not a Barbie doll, a Darci. It’s okay if you’ve never heard of her but suffice to say, she was not Barbie. When I brought Darci to play Barbies with my friends, they would say, “That’s not a Barbie.” When I tried to sit Darci down on the Barbie couch — it was too small. When Darci tried to get in the Barbie van, her head stuck out the sunroof. Unlike Goldilocks, there was no “just right” for my Darci. She never fit in.
Doyle Beck, Bryan Smith, Mark Fuller and their type of Republicans are exactly the Barbies of Idaho politics: unrealistic but measurable. They fit in the Barbie houses and wear the Barbie clothes. Their necks are exactly the right length for their ambitious neckties. Their power suits are all packaged in the same non-biodegradable plastic. They speak the same language and utter the same platitudes; they build the same card houses, and, unfortunately, they wrote the book on how to be the best Idaho Barbie. My Darci self can’t fit in the spaces deemed Republican — there is no room for my differences or my opinions. And because of that, they stereotype me. I’m either Darci on safari with RINOS, or sometimes I am Darci the Democrat spy, often accessorized with a bleeding heart. I can’t play Idaho Barbies as a Darci. It just isn’t allowed.
Well, that doesn’t work for me. I cannot be someone I am not. No matter how many times the Barbies spew their rules and cite their Freedom Index, I refuse to try on their clothes. There are so many more ways to be a Republican in our state than the ways of the majority. My theory is their card houses are beginning to wobble; the majority may be an illusion. Our community is crafting a new way of thinking. Not everyone is a Barbie. Not everyone thinks narrowly like Doyle, Bryan and Mark. Many of us dislike the current Republican echo chamber and want our voices to be heard and considered.
Right now is a crazy time, a scary time. It isn’t time to be selfish, but selfless. It is time to truly see the gaping holes in our American experiment. If we cannot protect one, we cannot protect all. We look to leadership in times of crisis, and yet we get photo ops and tweets. Beck, Smith and Fuller love to brag about what a conservative state we are — well, that means nothing when people are hungry, poor and scared and their cries fall on deaf ears. I stand tall as a Darci doll. I don’t fit and my ideas are bigger, but I am going to keep on playing Barbies.
I encourage all Idahoans who feel marginalized and disenfranchised, your ideas matter. Keep sharing them — we must break the echo chamber. Mark Fuller invited all of us to participate in government by getting involved in our precincts. Perhaps that is the best place to speak about the uncomfortability of our local extreme Republicans and their rhetoric. We need to support each other as RINOS and “Democrats in disguise” and share our ideas about a government that protects the people and is open to all discussions. And just so we all understand what I am saying: I support our City Council and its nondiscrimination ordinance. I support wearing masks and slowly opening our community in order to be prudent. I support businesses that care about keeping their employees safe with masks and desire to think outside the box in terms of how to keep a business space healthy. I support the Black Lives Matter movement and their right to be upset about a disproportionate amount of black people being incarcerated and killed in our country. We work together, not apart, and we work better together when we share different ideas and listen to opposing opinions. This is the time to grow. Let’s grow out of the Barbie-sized couches and houses and vans, get involved and stop being silent. Go, Darci.