In view of the misbehavior taking place in Philadelphia, my place of birth, the cradle of liberty and the birthplace of our Constitution, I offer a suggestion I would submit to the powers that be as a resolution to such behavior. It is as follows — follow up on the arrests of those responsible, commit them to work appropriate for their crimes for a period of time that would tend to establish new patterns of behavior and thinking. Many don’t know what they are doing or why. They are clueless, compromised misfits who have gotten in with the wrong crowd, looking for attention.
I am not talking about Soviet-style forced labor, such as that used to build the Trans-Siberian Railroad and throughout the Communist era that destroyed millions of lives, but work based on the established patterns true to our values. This work should continue until there is substantial evidence of change, followed by monitoring to prevent recidivism. Identity politics, social justice and the effort to paint America as fundamentally flawed, unjust and corrupt is at the root of the problem. Political correctness is their weapon used to stifle dissent and any opinion that stands in opposition to their credo.
While my foregoing suggestion is certainly not the overall and final answer to this problem, it certainly would be worth seriously implementing. It tends to have a more lasting effect, without destroying lives. There is probably nothing more conducive to character development than good, hard labor, with most of the earnings going, as in our cities, for repairing damage and restoring livelihoods. Evident throughout our states and national parks systems is the work done by young men of the Civilian Conservation Corps that contributed much to the infrastructure of those systems.
It also gave many of them the opportunity to learn skills that would help improve their lives. It took many young men, predominantly from cities, and gave them opportunity. There may be disagreement as to the politics behind this program, but I think it was a worthwhile project for those times. My own work on the forests, some of it pretty hard, has left me with a level of pride about myself and a sense of accomplishment that few other occupations afford. I am not one to sit of my — well, er, um, — duff. That took restraint.
It is probably the reason I am still alive and in relatively good health in the years of speculatory second-guessing. Heavens to Betsy.