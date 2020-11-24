On Nov. 6, the Post Register ran a column by attorney Lary Larson, submitted before Election Day. He states that if Biden wins, Trump supporters could be reassured by a law “that would permanently prohibit the federal government and all states from ever replacing our free market capitalist system with a socialist system.”
I’m just an engineer, not a lawyer, but even I know that this is nonsense.
Let’s assume such a law could be written, with complex definitions of socialism and capitalism. The same Congress and president could create a new law overturning the first. No law is permanent. And politicians and bureaucrats routinely ignore laws; they would ignore this one.
Courts rewrite laws; they could rewrite Larson’s law. An example is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rewriting Pennsylvania election law to allow ballots to arrive three days after Election Day. Unless the U.S. Supreme Court undoes this, the Pennsylvania presidential election results will be invalid. But then neither are several other states’ valid unless there are recounts, investigations of voter fraud testified by sworn affidavits, dead voters who are documented to have voted, etc. Two months before the election, Biden announced he would not declare victory until the results were “independently certified.” As of Nov. 12, none have. I guess Biden forgot that pledge. Gore had his day in court; Trump deserves his.
Those of us who support Trump, as I did (although I voted for libertarian Jo Jorgensen in safely Republican Idaho), worry about more than economics. I fear that 2016 was the last fair, transparent and honest presidential election I’ll live to see. At least the dead have been enfranchised by mass mail voting and inaccurate registration rolls.
There are the calls by New York Times columnist Jennifer Rubin, former Obama Labor Secretary Robert Reich and others for enemy lists — Trump supporters who should be banned from office, jobs, etc. Mr. Larson’s law wouldn’t stop that. Laws didn’t stop Obama from weaponizing the IRS; recall Lois Lerner?
The new U.S. Senate has 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats with two seats decided by Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5. With Harris as vice president, a 50-50 tie would mean the Democrats would control the House, Senate and White House. Court-packing and other shenanigans would follow. Another New York Times columnist, Tom Friedman, advocates Democrats moving temporarily to Georgia to vote for those two Senate seats, violating Georgia law. Mr. Larson’s law wouldn’t stop that either.
There is only one defense against tyranny by either left or right — informed citizens and our federal Constitution that means what it says it means. Mr. Larson’s column doesn’t even mention the Constitution. Why?