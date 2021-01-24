I can no longer remain quiet about the events taking place in Washington, D.C. Ever since Jan. 6, I have read about and watched video of the attack on the Capitol. I never thought we would have an event like this in the United States of America.
In November of 1993, my wife and I took our two teenaged boys for a trip to Washington, D.C. For four days we did it all, spending most of our time on the Capitol Mall, all the monuments, Smithsonian and a Capitol House tour. My boys were in awe of Washington, D.C. Our ability to freely walk the halls of Congress, sit in the observation areas of the House and Senate. Even my young boys knew this was a special place that deserved respect and, most importantly, good behavior. We stood in the rotunda and read about all statues and, yes, marveled at the acoustics by whispering to each other from across the room.
As part of our stay, we also toured the Holocaust museum. My wife and I had traveled to Germany and visited the concentration camps several years earlier. I thought the trip to the Holocaust Museum was equally important for my sons to see what happens when people are lied to and misled from the uppermost positions of a government.
On the day of Jan. 6, both of my sons called me and their words were very similar, “Is this really happening in the United States?” Both sons were visibly shaken by the pictures of people vandalizing the Capitol, and the out-of-control mobs roaming in the House and Senate chambers. People showing a total disregard for law enforcement was hard to watch.
My oldest son, now 44 years old, just retired from 20 years of distinguished service as a C-130 pilot in the U.S. Air Force. His observation was this: “Obviously the president of the United States does not respect his oath of office,” the same oath of office my son took every time he was promoted in the {span}U.S. Air Force{/span}. His final rank at retirement was Lieutenant Colonel.
Now we watch any news channel, and we see razor wire atop chain-link fences around the Capitol building. What happens today when a family wants to take their children to Washington, D.C.? Free access is no longer available. This all seems unthinkable to me. How did this happen?
It is my opinion that the entire Idaho delegation is complicit in these events. Your unwillingness to speak out against the constant lies and half-truths spoken by former President Trump is unthinkable. When you look out your office window or walk near the Capitol building and see the razor wire fences, I hope you understand that your actions, or lack thereof, helped put those fences there.
It is not too late to speak up. Please make your voices heard that the actions of President Trump are not acceptable to you. You need to publicly denounce the President’s actions on Jan. 6 and publicly state that his actions are not acceptable to the people of Idaho.
We teach our children to compete hard and play fair, and we also ask them to be gracious losers. What I see in Washington, D.C. is just a lot of sore losers. If our children acted this way when losing, we would be ashamed and do everything in our power to teach them how to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat.
I am not a political activist, just an Idaho voter who is embarrassed that our Idaho delegation has been silent. Your tacit approval of President Trump is not acceptable to me. If you need a reminder about what can go wrong when a country begins to believe the lies instead of the truth, maybe you should take two or three hours and tour the Holocaust Museum.