In an Aug. 29 letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, lawmakers — mostly from California — said they’re worried about reports the Forest Service remains short-staffed on wildfire crews. They urged officials to attack fires rapidly. But unfortunately, these same politicians also support more logging of our forests to “reduce” fuels which they believe will stem fire spread.

George Wuerthner

It is not surprising that many politicians still latch on to the idea that more firefighters and logging could modify the increase in wildfires around the West. There is a universal tendency to use a bigger hammer to pound a nail if a smaller one is failing. But sometimes a bigger hammer isn’t the right solution.

George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has promoted restoration of Western ecosystems.

