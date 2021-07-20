Raw numbers can mislead. Review the COVID-19 death count calculating disease mortality numbers as a percentage of the total U.S. population. Compare the results with other deadly events. Express deaths as a percentage of the total U.S. population:
— 1861-1865 — U.S. Civil War — 6.8%
— 1918-1920 — Spanish flu — 6.4%
— 1941-1945 — World War II — 3%
— 1969-1973 — Vietnam War — 2.7%
— 2019-2021 — SARS COVID-19 — 1.8%
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit our country, we needed time to get our act together. Understandably. Before an effective vaccine became available, our approaches to the pandemic were chaotic and under-informed. But next time — and there will be a next time — there will be no excuses.
Proportional measurement — as opposed to absolute numbers — tends to reveal comparisons essential for public health decisions. For example, when we focus on mortality numbers as a percentage of the total U.S. population, we learn that the COVID-19 pandemic has killed fewer than 1 in 50 of us. More importantly, a much higher percentage of the vulnerable died. Equally important, among the young and healthy, there were fewer fatalities.
From January through March, as the spread of the disease became more and more serious, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention actively discouraged the use of masks among the general public.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Health Agency head, supported the official narrative that “public masking was not necessary.”
The stated excuse: “We were concerned the public health community, and many people were saying this, were concerned that it was at a time when personal protective equipment, including the N95 masks and the surgical masks, were in very short supply.”
We were misled. We paid a price. Government credibility was damaged.
We led the world in early vaccine production. But vaccine priorities were confused, and their rollout was poorly coordinated.
Everyone agrees that first responders, public protection and medical personnel deserved to be among the very first who were vaccinated. But it is now painfully clear, that with a swift, national vaccination effort preferentially targeting all the high-risk groups — those with pre-existing conditions, regardless of age and those in the highest risk age groups — we could have avoided most of their deaths. Had such a program been quickly implemented on the national level, it would have dramatically reduced the overall fatalities. This is not just 20/20 hindsight. It is plain common sense.
I am not making an argument that the pandemic was no big deal. Without effective vaccines, it could have been truly devastating.
We need to get deadly serious about doing better at this in the future. Inevitably, another unanticipated pandemic will strike our homeland. When that happens, all 50 states must be fully and quickly engaged in a tightly coordinated effort at containment, vaccine development and rapid, targeted distribution.
As a commonsense conservative, I get that states’ rights are a necessary check against overreaching national authority. But when threats like a lethal pandemic threaten the entire country we need a strong, unified response.
Pandemics do not respect regional preferences or political affiliations.