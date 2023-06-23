This weekend, the Idaho GOP will hold its annual summer meeting. Among other reasons, these meetings are intended to provide guidance to the GOP executive board, the party decision-making body that meets year-round. At each of these meetings, rules and resolutions are proposed to the party. Some are adopted, some are not.
In this year’s meeting, the party will consider a proposed rule that would strip voting rights on the executive board from three major institutions, including the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Federation of Republican Women. A similar attempt was made this past January, setting off a concerning trend of silencing women and young voters by the state GOP. As the future of the party, we are appalled at this effort to silence our voices by taking away our voting status and representation on the executive board.
Earlier this year, several members of the Legislature attempted to ban public testimony from Idahoans under the age of 18. Now, with this attempt to strip representation in the party from the next generation of Idahoans, it is becoming harder and harder to feel welcomed into the party that we will one day inherit. The Republican Party has built the Idaho we know and love. We’ve grown up in a state that allows us to have autonomy over our education. A state that has shown us the importance of an environment that fosters economic development. A state that has taught us the values of hard work, family and community. We hope to one day raise our kids and build families with these same values.
But in order to carry on the legacy of Idaho, our voices must be included in the conversation, starting now. If the proposed rule changes are implemented, only one member of the Idaho GOP executive committee will be under the age of 40. Democrats on the other side of the aisle are actively recruiting younger members, holding voter registration guides and even getting young adults elected to local boards. The Democratic Party is setting itself up to be the future of our state because they are welcoming of young people. In order for the values we hold so dear to continue to be upheld by good government, the Republican Party must do the same. Instead of stripping representation from the youngest members, the party should be encouraging the next generation of Idahoans to keep our state red. Young Republicans must continue to have their voices heard to become stakeholders in the future of Idaho. As such, we urge the Republican Party to listen to our voices through continuing our voting status and representation on the executive board.
Signed,
Caleb Pebley
Emma Brulotte
Caleb Pebley just graduated from Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls. He spent time on the state superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, has worked on several legislative campaigns and has worked in the Idaho Legislature as a page.
Emma Brulotte is a graduate of Canyon Ridge High School and the College of Southern Idaho. She has served on the superintendent of public instruction’s Student Advisory Council, worked at the state Legislature and has helped to register voters around the Magic Valley.
