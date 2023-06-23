This weekend, the Idaho GOP will hold its annual summer meeting. Among other reasons, these meetings are intended to provide guidance to the GOP executive board, the party decision-making body that meets year-round. At each of these meetings, rules and resolutions are proposed to the party. Some are adopted, some are not.

In this year’s meeting, the party will consider a proposed rule that would strip voting rights on the executive board from three major institutions, including the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Federation of Republican Women. A similar attempt was made this past January, setting off a concerning trend of silencing women and young voters by the state GOP. As the future of the party, we are appalled at this effort to silence our voices by taking away our voting status and representation on the executive board.

Caleb Pebley just graduated from Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls. He spent time on the state superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, has worked on several legislative campaigns and has worked in the Idaho Legislature as a page.

Emma Brulotte is a graduate of Canyon Ridge High School and the College of Southern Idaho. She has served on the superintendent of public instruction’s Student Advisory Council, worked at the state Legislature and has helped to register voters around the Magic Valley.

