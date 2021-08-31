Sometime back in October of 1975, I was drifting back down northwestern Montana’s Swan Valley after witnessing the most intense combination of lightning, thunder and snow I have witnessed. Unable to find a friend’s cabin, I had continued north and got permission to pull off at the deserted Swan Lake work center. The caretaker had been on duty. After settling down in my sleeping bag in my station wagon, this pyrotechnic combination of nature gone wild gradually unfolded. Sleep was impossible. It had to be witnessed. All the elements that might have been something out of a Norse saga came together. I tried to visualize the forces, terrestrial and atmospheric, that contributed to this drama.
In the morning, after a fitful attempt at sleeping, the morning dawned clear and pure with 3 inches of snow on the ground. All the grandeur of that glacially sculpted amphitheater stood out in perfection, as if as a reminder of the ice age that put the final touches on it. In certain qualities of light, its presence and chill can still be felt in that mountain-rimmed valley.
Various examples of glacial sculpturing are evident throughout the region. In the northern plains, the Missouri River roughly defines the southernmost extent of the continental ice sheet, Great Falls being approximately the edge. Near Seeley Lake, I had stopped for some breakfast before setting out alone along one of the forest roads that lead in toward the Swan Range. By now, the sun’s heating was enough to initiate convective snow showers throughout the valley. Cold air has less capacity to hold moisture than warm air, and this activity often develops as the day progresses.
As I walked, nearing a bend in the road I heard in the distance what sounded like barking dogs. As I was alone and in unfamiliar territory, I hesitated for a few minutes, trying to determine its origin. Then, my eyes were drawn upward just over my head as the sound seemed to have its focus just above me. As I gazed upward into the thin, broken overcast and gently falling snow, one of the most moving sights of this life materialized on a great flight of migrating Canada geese coming in roughly in line with the 5,000-foot peaks of the mighty Swan Range shrouded in the storm. A ritual that has taken place at least since the last ice age. Their wings moving in slow-mo, nature’s greatest air force coming in just on time on their long journey from the far north.
The flights of these birds are truly amazing, considering the dangers inherent in such passages. The map of Canada was in my mind. One of the greatest pieces of geography on the planet. This was an opportunity to stand down and absorb all of the elements of the moment in sight and sound. A time to be still in the presence of majesty.