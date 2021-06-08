With reference to an article that appeared in the Post Register recently, referring to studies done on climate change over the past 1,250 years, my tendency toward being somewhat of a skeptic on this issue is based on a lifetime of involvement with the weather. It’s in the nature of the beast. The vagaries of climate and weather are influenced by various factors, not the least of which is our star and its output.
I have been reading a book entitled “The Children’s Blizzard” by author David Laskin, which is an account of one of the most severe cold waves and blizzards ever to hit the Great Plains. This event occurred on Jan. 12, 1888, when that region had just begun to be settled by Europeans of various nationalities. Many lived in sod huts (soddies) or roughly built cabins. Day in and day out, winter and summer, the view was out across a virtually flat landscape. Some could not take it. But there is something about it that is intriguing.
Weather forecasting was in its elemental stage, dependent on observations of air pressure and temperature that were transmitted by some 69 army signal corps observers sprinkled between Helena, Montana and the communities of eastern Minnesota. Two of the farthest west of the reporting stations were Fort Assiniboine (present-day Havre, Montana). The other, Fort Keogh north of Miles City, Montana. These were usually the first stations to notice indications of approaching pressure and temperature anomalies that signaled significant weather changes. Observations were transmitted by telegraph over the Western Union or the railroad system, which would have been the progenitor of the Great Northern. Our family’s favorite route.
Virtually no data was yet available from north of the 49th parallel (Canadian border). With reference to a professional meteorologist, the author provides perspective on the series of events that likely materialized in the upper atmosphere days before the blizzard occurred. From the account of events, winters in that region were colder than the present. We were in the latter stages of what is commonly called “the Little Ice Age.”
Ice Ages come and go, interspersed by interglacial periods lasting 100,000 years or more, one of which we are in now. Our lives are minuscule in perspective. Prior to about the middle of the last century, relatively few reliable weather stations were providing accurate continuing weather observations. Least of all, the oceans, which comprise two-thirds of the earth’s surface. Satellites had scarcely been thought of. The only ocean-based weather reports came from ships that were constantly moving. During the Little Ice Age, which lasted from about 1450 to 1850, many glaciers advanced.
Ice cover in the arctic ocean made navigation virtually impossible. With this in mind, that 400 year period would have had a fairly significant influence on the longer record of 1,250 years, which is not very long in terms of time. There were fewer instruments reliable enough or broadly enough dispersed to provide truly accurate scientific data to confirm what is essentially an educated assessment of climate based on indirect evidence. As such, that 400 year period would have introduced a dip in the longer term of record, leading to a greater disparity with more current data, inferring a more elevated recent warming. I wonder if that was taken into account in these studies.
North America has the most severe weather of any continent, in terms of contrast and severity. Early European settlers soon learned this when reflecting on the less rigorous environment and atmosphere of their native homelands. A factor in this is that mountain ranges in Europe are generally aligned more east-west, presenting more abrupt barriers to weather systems moving south; whereas, in North America, the massive backbone of the Rockies is a significant barrier that confines dense, low lying heavy arctic air east of the 5,000-foot ridgeline.
These air masses may be only a few hundred feet deep. Accentuating that factor, the continent generally takes a downward slant southeast and south along the Missouri-Mississippi drainage system to the Gulf of Mexico, enabling cold air masses to slide down the continent, while forcing northward moving air from the Gulf to ascend the slope. The meeting of the two, especially in spring and early summer is where the violence starts.
Let’s not forget Coriolis force, the inertial force caused by the earth’s rotation that deflects a moving body to the right in the northern hemisphere and to the left in the southern, which adds to and continually stirs up the unsettled and restless nature of the planet’s weather.