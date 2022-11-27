Cold rain and snow had slowed woods operations in north central Idaho that year, and I had taken the opportunity to visit friends in Great Falls, Montana. It was the approach to Thanksgiving 1964.

I had driven my blue Jeep Gladiator four-wheel drive pickup with the camper top I had fashioned with a wood frame and corrugated aluminum. It would be tested over the next few days. Upon my arrival, I learned that my friend had planned a Thanksgiving elk hunting trip into the Little Belt Mountains southeast of Great Falls.

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.