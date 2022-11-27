Cold rain and snow had slowed woods operations in north central Idaho that year, and I had taken the opportunity to visit friends in Great Falls, Montana. It was the approach to Thanksgiving 1964.
I had driven my blue Jeep Gladiator four-wheel drive pickup with the camper top I had fashioned with a wood frame and corrugated aluminum. It would be tested over the next few days. Upon my arrival, I learned that my friend had planned a Thanksgiving elk hunting trip into the Little Belt Mountains southeast of Great Falls.
My camper would fill the bill, as there were four of us. We established our campsite in a semi-open area with lodgepole pine at about 8,000 feet in clear, mild weather. We had parked our two campers with the tailgates together for use both as an impromptu kitchen and for access for sleeping.
I would spend Saturday exploring the area of the mountaintop while the others were out hunting. I had arisen early and gazed out in the direction of Great Falls. What I saw immediately drew my attention, as it seemed out of place in an area covered with wheat farms and ranches. Where the city would have been, a low pall of what appeared to be smoke or fog covered the prairie. It seemed out of season. Throughout the morning, I watched as it seemed to be coming nearer and at the same time, lighter in appearance. As what was obviously freezing fog approached the mountain, it became apparent that this was the season’s first arctic cold front moving down inexorably from the Canadian prairies, silent and eerie. Soon after the frontal passage would come wind and fine drifting snow. From our experience on the high line during the Cold War era, I knew what was coming.
As it approached the base of the mountain, I headed with dead reckoning for the campsite and came to the access road about 100 yards from our vehicles. Before I reached camp, the freezing fog had trimmed the tops of the lodgepole pines in frost. The others had been enveloped in the storm and filtered back into camp one at a time. With the fine snow now beginning to drift across the roads, an immediate decision was made to break camp and head out.
I am glad I had one of them riding shotgun for me, as my efforts to ram through gathering drifts caused the tail end of the pickup to swing toward the edge. Finally reaching the hard surface, we drove on down the road and ended our somewhat abbreviated expedition with a delicious steak dinner at a favorite diner. Not exactly Thanksgiving fare, but par for the course.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
