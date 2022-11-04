As a CEO of a company that operates substantial holdings in Idaho Falls and faces constant obstacles finding qualified employees at all levels, I unequivocally support Idaho Falls School District 91’s bond.

Cortney Liddiard

Cortney Liddiard

As a community, we must plan for growth. And we have a responsibility to provide our children the academic opportunities they need to be successful in a rapidly evolving world.

Cortney Liddiard is the CEO of Ball Ventures, a commercial real estate and private equity company based in Idaho Falls, with projects across the United States.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.