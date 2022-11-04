As a CEO of a company that operates substantial holdings in Idaho Falls and faces constant obstacles finding qualified employees at all levels, I unequivocally support Idaho Falls School District 91’s bond.
As a community, we must plan for growth. And we have a responsibility to provide our children the academic opportunities they need to be successful in a rapidly evolving world.
I have several reasons to vote yes on Nov. 8, beginning with:
— Career technical education:
One of the features I appreciate most about this bond is that the Idaho Falls High School campus will house the district’s career technical education center. This will be a place where students can begin training for careers in fields of high demand, such as industrial mechanics, construction, welding, firefighting, law enforcement and more.
We all know students who don’t envision attaining a four-year degree. For them, the availability of diverse learning opportunities is incredibly important. I’ve seen it in my own family, recently with my wife’s daughter, who wanted to learn about nursing. After taking technical education courses and gaining experience, she’s confident a future in nursing is something she wants to pursue. Now she’s working as a certified nursing assistant, earning a wage and continuing her education in health care, an industry that desperately needs more workers, all because she was able to access a career technical education.
By expanding career technical education opportunities, everybody wins — our students, their families, local businesses and a growing community that depends upon these services.
— Safety:
The fact is that passage of this bond will make our children safer and more secure. The new Idaho Falls High School, and renovated Skyline, will include state-of-the-art safety features, including prominent student and visitor entrances with access control.
No design or system is perfect, and not every tragedy can be averted, but let us make sure we are doing everything in our power to keep students safe while they are in our schools.
— It’s smart business:
Four years ago, the price of this bond came in just under $100 million. Now it’s more than twice that. The district didn’t raise the price tag because it wanted to. That’s the cost of doing business these days.
If this bond fails to attain supermajority support, the need will not disappear. Idaho Falls High School, which has served this community for more than seven decades, will continue to age and atrophy. Skyline will still require renovations.
We will need new elementary schools to accommodate growth. And prices will continue to rise. For those of you against this bond, or on the fence, I understand your reluctance. It is expensive. Inflation is hitting our pocketbooks.
My hope, however, is that you choose the responsible yet selfless sacrifice embraced by prior generations to help ensure the future of our children. Past investments in schools helped enable future success. We tighten our belts and spend today so our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have the opportunity for a better tomorrow.
Please vote yes on Nov. 8.
Cortney Liddiard is the CEO of Ball Ventures, a commercial real estate and private equity company based in Idaho Falls, with projects across the United States.
