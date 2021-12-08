I had just arrived home about 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening, and as I was getting ready to close my garage door, I gazed out into the southeastern sky to behold the familiar winter formation of the constellation of Orion (the hunter), his belt emblazoned across the sky. At the lower right, Betelgeuse anchored his left foot. It is a dominant constellation at this time of year in the northern hemisphere and stands out like a huge celestial emblem.
This took me back to Halloween of 2000 when I was helping with the festivities at Harriman State Park, one my favorite skiing and snowshoeing venues. It was a cold weekend with near-record-breaking nighttime temperatures. The wind bore down across the Henry’s Fork caldera all three days.
As is typical in such cold conditions, the nighttime sky was superlative, typical under a strong ridge of high atmospheric pressure. The air is dry, and conditions are good for viewing the night sky. My sleeping quarters were on the second floor of one of the log buildings dating back to the early days of the ranch. It was chilly enough for good sleeping, and I settled into my sleeping bag without disturbing the bed itself. The room has a southeastern aspect. I awoke about 2 a.m. Orion filled the window against an almost black sky in startling clarity. The view was almost overpowering in scale and dimension. There is no up or down in this celestial realm, no compass points. The sense of our apparent uniqueness and seclusion in this unfathomable dimension is humbling. It should make us pause and be thankful for life itself and to live where we do, where we have such an opportunity to contemplate something that has inspired man’s imagination for thousands of years, where silently and unperceived, everything is moving in different dimensions. Incidentally, central Idaho surrounding the Sawtooth region was the first officially designated “dark sky” area in the lower 48 states due to its relative distance from sources of extraneous artificial light.
One other thing needs to be understood about our perspective of the sky. This is understood by astronomers and other scientists. The constellations we see are unique only to planet Earth, our own particular bailiwick in this part of our galaxy. As their component stars (or suns) lie at different distances from the earth, the formations we see would lose all familiarity to any space traveler striking out into the outer solar system or beyond, if we ever develop the technology to venture out that far. They are unique to our planet’s location in space. To such travelers, I offer, may the force be with you and may your guidance systems be reliable.
I have gazed into moonless winter skies high in the Tetons. The stars are like grains of sand on a beach and nearly all of them are within our own Milky Way galaxy. One object, however, is far beyond our star city, the great Andromeda galaxy, appearing as a small, fuzzy patch to those with keen vision. Lying approximately 2.5 million light-years away, it is moving inexorably toward an eventual merging with the Milky Way in about 4.5 million years. For an observer still around at that point in time and standing away from the action, it will be quite a stage set. Everything in slow-mo, the motion undetectable. Only our planet’s gravity kept us rooted to a sense of reality. There was nothing solid within reach at the time to grab hold of the feeling and perspective is a little unsettling. You’re exposed to the reality of our existence.