Beth Markley

Beth Markley

If you’re an employer and think the stigma of mental illness isn’t affecting your company, you’re likely wrong and the impact of your misperception could be costly.

While surveys show most employers agree that behavioral health conditions like mental illness and substance use disorders should be treated with the same urgency, skill and compassion as other medical conditions, most employees still fear prejudice or losing their jobs if they seek help for their mental health.

Beth Markley is the executive director of NAMI Idaho.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.