In recounting any past experiences, none would exceed the passage from Petersburg, Alaska to the old Russian capital of Sitka far out on the frontier of North America. Although Attu Island on the western tip of the Aleutian Islands nearly touches the international date line, a line drawn directly south from Sitka would bisect French Polynesia. One drawn south from Anchorage would pass just east of Honolulu. The two continents reach out toward each other.
Leaving Petersburg, we set out across the extensive Frederick Sound in light rain and fog, only the low pulse of the Alaska state ferry’s engine breaking the vast silence. Occasionally, a dark shadow off to our port suggested the presence of the conifer forests of Admiralty Island, home of the largest brown bear population in North America.
In this atmosphere, there was also the sense of mystery and of history, going back to early British and American explorers and of the Russian sealers of the 18th century who, after having finally reached their eastern coast, would discover Alaska. While the U.S. was settled from east to west, Russia was settled from west to east from their European cities.
The approach to Sitka is attained through the Peril Strait, between Andreanof and Chichagof islands. Our captain informed us that the strait has to be negotiated during high tide. We passed one of the smaller ferries on its way eastward. The smaller ferries provide access to the more remote and out-of-the-way towns.
We arrived in Sitka in the pouring rain, pulling up alongside one of the smaller ferries, its orange deck lights providing a cheery welcome to the otherwise dreary atmosphere. We were met by a tour operator in a small van, who took us to the restored 18th century St. Michael’s Russian Orthodox Cathedral. Changing into the vestments of a Russian Orthodox priest, called metropolitans, he gave us a tour of the impressive interior of the church, its religious paintings and other accouterments having been heroically rescued by townspeople from fire in 1966. In front are three altars, alternatively used by the metropolitan of Sitka, of Alaska and of North America. As I said, there is history in this remote place.
With only two hours to gain some sense of the area, we retraced our route back through the Peril Strait as pale moonlight bathed the heavily forest slopes of the islands, and I settled into my sleeping bag under the shelter of the overhang, indulging in the marvelous isolation of this place. This was adventure at its best.
In the early light of the northern dawn, we slowly came out into the serene silence on the approach to Juneau, the jagged glacially sculpted outline of the coast ranges along the eastern horizon. Far off to port, we could see the gleaming of tidewater glaciers in a scene that defies description.
As I traveled without a set itinerary, I could make changes wherever the opportunity presented itself. I approached the purser and altered my itinerary for the passage up through the Lynn Canal (a fjord) to the old gold mining jump-off at Skagway. Another impressive journey as the mountains closed in and became more dramatic in their abruptness and grandeur.
Back at Juneau, I spent the brief night of this latitude dozing off and on in a small café, awaiting my taxi that would take me to the airport for a 6 o’clock flight up over the 20 million-acre Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, passing over the icy expanses surrounding 19,850 foot Mount Logan and 18,008 foot Mount St. Elias, second and third highest peaks on the continent after 20,008 foot Denali (the Great One). The park brings together an intersection of three mountain ranges spanning Alaska’s southeastern mainland, the southwestern Yukon and northwestern British Columbia.