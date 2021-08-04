Local columnist Jay B. Gaskill is a recovering lawyer, member of the Idaho and California State bars, who left his “life of crime” as the Alameda County public defender, headquartered in Oakland, California.

He returned to his old hometown where he is enjoying a balanced and thriving community and time to write. His novel, “The Extermination Game,” dramatizes what can happen in a future USA when the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2019-21 have been forgotten by our leaders, but remembered by our enemies.