I am uncomfortable with the phrase “let’s agree to disagree” because it suggests the other party has just closed the door to careful listening.
We can always learn from disagreements, provided we are willing to explore their roots and origins.
When you have lived long enough, you are likely to have passionately argued positions that are the opposite of your current ones. I certainly have. Yes, the experience is humbling. And it should be.
Ideology is always a trap because it replaces careful thinking. Ideologies are rigid formulas designed to replace common sense with knee-jerk agreement.
We can learn from disagreements when they are an ongoing dialogue. But ideologies sabotage constructive dialogue and paralyze critical thinking.
Yes, there are non-ideological liberals and non-ideological conservatives. These folks are not sharply divided on common sense issues. Nor are they deeply separated by traditional party lines. I personally believe this is the case because both are founded on the core value of individual human dignity.
Let’s explore this a bit more deeply.
Sharp divisions tend to show up in policies that call for individual involuntary sacrifices for the common good, such as:
— Conscription (“not my war”).
— Drug laws (“my body, not the government’s”).
— Taxation for the purpose of taking from the rich to benefit the poor.
— And so on.
You get the idea.
Ideological individualism departs from common sense all too often. Ideological communism departs from common morality all too often.
If practical experience and common sense fail to bridge the liberal-conservative gap, the social order will fall apart.
Examples of common sense compromise are obvious:
— A well-educated population benefits everyone, even though the tax money for education benefits the poor more than the rich.
— Robust, even-handed law enforcement benefits the weak and poor, more than the self-sufficient and rich.
— A safe and healthy population benefits all of us.
Here are four keys to essential cooperation among reasonable minds:
— Transparent honesty.
— Individual to individual empathy.
— Humility (yes, you and I might be wrong).
— Respect for our situation: We are in a single boat in dangerous waters.
I count myself among the common sense conservatives, and I am always ready to learn something from my common sense liberal friends.
Too many of the movers and shakers in the political arena, and their power brokers behind the scenes, think constructive dialogue is pathetically idealistic. For such elite true believers, deception and trickery are necessary to get power. Only then do elite power brokers get to make us part of their utopia.
The sad history of these attempts at utopia — communism, fascism and a host of other isms are lurking in history, hiding in plain sight. History, when recorded honestly and told without spin, is our great reservoir of wrong turns and mistakes. We ignore — or distort — history at our peril. Unfortunately, a proper study of history cannot be done while bouncing between snarky posts on a “smart” phone.
If we ever lose touch with our history, jettison both common sense and normal human idealism, all too soon we’ll find ourselves living on ideological garbage.