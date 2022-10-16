Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
1. We need more skilled professionals. We’ve heard stories about business owners struggling to find enough people to do the work. It’s happening in agriculture and in support industries critical to ag. We need everything from large-animal vets to welders. While some positions require a college degree, other training can and should happen in high school.
Around the state, communities have embraced career technical schools as an alternative. I’m excited to see the opening of the new Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls and the $3.9 million in grants recently awarded to Idaho’s secondary schools through the “Leading Idaho” initiative. We need to continue supporting this type of education innovation in east Idaho.
2. We need reliable infrastructure. Our ability to move crops and livestock safely plays a crucial role in Idaho’s ability to stay competitive in U.S. agriculture. A recent study showed that Idaho has an estimated backlog of $990 million in deferred maintenance. As Gov. Otter used to say, “Deferred maintenance is deficit spending.” These problems won’t get fixed without help, and their price tag will only increase with time.
During the 2022 legislative session, the Legislature made critical investments in broadband, water projects, roads and bridges. These efforts will bring better services to our communities. But we must commit to protecting these investments. As our balanced budget allows, we must prioritize maintaining this critical infrastructure to keep our communities safe and ensure market access.
I doubt you’re surprised by either of these issues. Conversations I’ve had with dozens of community members both in and outside of ag mention them regularly. I know we’re facing other challenges too. But I wanted to highlight the progress we’re making and remind everyone that we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas. We need to keep pressing forward and working with each other to tackle these problems and create the kind of change we want to see. A strong partnership between Idaho agriculture and all our communities will lead to a better and brighter future for east Idaho.
Jerald Raymond is a candidate for the Idaho House in District 31 representing Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Lemhi counties. He owns and operates a livestock enterprise in Jefferson County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.