Earlier this summer, headlines trumpeted the news about significant advances in artificial intelligence. ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, reached 100 million active users within two months of its launch late last year. In recent months, the service received over 1.5 billion monthly site visits. This explosive growth and interest in AI haven’t come without criticism. Concerns about protecting privacy, misusing intellectual property and AI going “rogue” suggest we’re far from an agreement on how AI should fit into our world.
During its 2023 session, the Texas legislature passed a bill that created an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council with the authority to “study and monitor” AI tech “developed, employed, or procured by Texas state agencies.” When Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 2060, he noted the need to safeguard “privacy and basic civil liberties.” Idaho should consider adopting a similar approach during the upcoming 2024 session.
I spoke about this possibility when I joined a recent panel at the annual meeting for the Pacific Northwest Economic Region. The room was packed with public officials who want to find the best way forward on this issue. The panel agreed that while AI offers the potential to streamline and improve administrative processes, we need to proceed with caution.
We need to ensure that protecting your privacy remains a priority. We must maintain a system of checks and balances that upholds our constitutional rights. We can’t let the pursuit of responsible and efficient governing blind us to the risks of allowing a digital enterprise to undermine the rights of our citizens.
We can find a balance between outright rejection and blind adoption. Over the years, we’ve seen many technological changes met with concern and curiosity. In time, we found ways to adapt and pursue new opportunities. I believe we’re on the edge of a new series of innovations, and elected leaders are responsible for looking ahead and taking proactive steps.
For example, a version of AI exists on many of our devices: autocorrect. Sometimes it infuriates us with its insistence that we meant another word. Other times, it saves us from an embarrassing typo. But it’s existed as a part of our world for a long time and generally provides a measurable benefit.
Different levels of AI deserve different levels of consideration, and that’s the value I believe a council on AI can provide. What kind of policies do we need to consider for state agencies? What type of machine training does AI need to meet state laws? How do we implement AI to meet Idahoans where they need us to be?
AI will generate a range of challenges that we’ll all need to navigate in the future. But for now, we can avoid obvious mistakes and adopt plans that provide the full benefits of these changes. As AI continues to evolve, we can continue to respond effectively and thoughtfully in a way that protects our great state and the people who call it home.
Rep. Britt Raybould represents District 34 (Madison County) in the Idaho House.
