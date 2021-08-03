There are two recent examples that emphasize the importance of having a high turnout for all elections, including local elections, and not just those for president and governor. These examples are the low turnout for the recent District 93 bond election leading to its defeat, and the second is the low turnout for the Republican primaries, leading to the recent chest-thumping theatrics of the Idaho Legislature.
The one thing these two elections have in common are that the same people turn out to vote at high percentages. This gives ultra-conservative voters who are a minority of the electorate and who do not believe in public education the power to swing elections that would have gone the other way had more voters gone to the polls.
District 93 held a subsequent vote after getting the word out “for heaven’s sake get out and vote,” and the two bonds passed with overwhelming majorities. The vast majority of eligible voters do not want the schools to be defunded.
The example for the Legislature is that the electorate voted overwhelmingly to pass the voter initiative bill on Medicaid expansion when the Legislature refused. This demonstrates that the majority of the voters are not on the same page as the legislators.
Unfortunately, voters do not get a second chance with the primaries. Since Idaho voters vote heavily Republican, the primaries in most districts determine who goes to Boise. The one mechanism for undoing legislative damage used to be the voter initiative that now has limits that put it out of reach.
Anyone who paid attention to the recent legislative session and who do believe in a vigorous public education opportunity for all children must realize just who we sent to the Legislature. I was appalled at the attitudes of some of the legislators. There were some who were so anti-public education that they invented ridiculous issues, like kindergarteners being indoctrinated with something called “critical race theory” that will lead to communism. Please, give me a break. Come back to the real world. If someone wants to accuse our teachers of teaching communism, they first need to get out their dictionary and find out what communism really is.
I cannot imagine that teachers are teaching communism. Teachers are hardworking dedicated people who earn every penny of their salary. It is no wonder that our school districts have trouble hiring qualified teachers considering the salaries they are paid and the way they are denigrated by the Legislature. Teachers are the backbone of our great nation, and the legislators who denigrate them should be ashamed of themselves.
My message is simple: Get out and vote in all elections, no exceptions.