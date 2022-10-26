In the uncertain world we live in, I like to share some of those times and memories that linger in my mind. They remain clear in my memory and have added much to a life filled with travel and adventure.

Evan Tibbott

Evan Tibbott

As a young person in a small family, we were never rich but lived well. The ‘40s and ‘50s were the climax of the great days of railroad travel, and our family of three had kept in contact with cousins in the central valley of California every few years. We traveled without frills in the old Pullman cars, where the cubicle lounges were converted into beds at night. We had the run of the train during the day or just sat and took in the passing landscape. The Second World War was on. My father served in a tent hospital in World War I and would never talk about it. Well, do I remember the distant wail of the engine far ahead, announcing the approach to a small, isolated town or grade crossing out across the Great Plains. I grew to love the wide open spaces where people were more widely dispersed. It was the way I learned the geography of this marvelous country. It would set the tone for the future and my eventual settlement in the West.

Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.

