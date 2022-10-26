In the uncertain world we live in, I like to share some of those times and memories that linger in my mind. They remain clear in my memory and have added much to a life filled with travel and adventure.
As a young person in a small family, we were never rich but lived well. The ‘40s and ‘50s were the climax of the great days of railroad travel, and our family of three had kept in contact with cousins in the central valley of California every few years. We traveled without frills in the old Pullman cars, where the cubicle lounges were converted into beds at night. We had the run of the train during the day or just sat and took in the passing landscape. The Second World War was on. My father served in a tent hospital in World War I and would never talk about it. Well, do I remember the distant wail of the engine far ahead, announcing the approach to a small, isolated town or grade crossing out across the Great Plains. I grew to love the wide open spaces where people were more widely dispersed. It was the way I learned the geography of this marvelous country. It would set the tone for the future and my eventual settlement in the West.
I am not a world traveler but have had a lingering interest in the northern reaches of the continent. The classical compositions of Tschaikovsky, Rimsky Korsakov, Grieg and Sibelius often projected visions of the far ends of the earth. Their music reflects the landscapes of their origins. On a month-long trip to Alaska in 1985, I had traveled with a backpack and two bags, sleeping on the deck of the Alaska State Ferry, Columbia near the stern rail up through the Inside Passage. From the capital of Juneau, we had flown over the 20 million-acre Wrangel-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, which comprises the greatest concentration of ice fields and snow remaining on this continent. In all fairness, I might make an exception for Greenland in that matter, as, along with the western half of Iceland, it is geologically a part of the North American tectonic plate but a province of the kingdom of Denmark.
A pint of Tuborg just before beddy-bye really gave us a royal sendoff in the land of the midnight sun on cold winter nights. Although it’s been 68 years in point of perspective, I still remember the label on the bottle, “Approved by the royal houses of Denmark and Sweden.” Contemporaneously, as we flew over 19,850-foot Mount Logan and 18,008-foot Mount St. Elias, the second and third highest peaks on the North American continent, behind Mount McKinley’s (Denali — the “Great One”) 20,300 feet, we beheld one of the great scenes of this world.
Composed of the conjunction of the northern coast ranges of British Columbia, the St. Elias mountains on the Yukon side and the volcanic Wrangell Mountains of southeastern Alaska (Mount Wrangell at 16,200), it is truly a great gathering of mountains. It, also, features the greatest vertical rise of any coastline in the world, from sea level in the Gulf of Alaska to Mount St. Elias’ 18,000 feet within a lateral distance of only 9 horizontal miles. Westward along the Alaska Range, in the clear sub-arctic air, Denali dwarfs normal mountains of 7,000 to 8,000 feet, and to comprehend objects and scale requires time and patience. It is believed by scientists that during the last (Wisconsin) Ice Age, the Alsakan interior was never covered by extensive ice, as the high Alaskan and Chugach ranges formed a formidable barrier to moisture coming northward from the Gulf of Alaska and North Pacific. It has been termed the “Serengeti of the North” harboring many of the species of wildlife common at that time. Cold and dry, as is much of the high arctic today.
The formation of glaciers and ice caps requires adequate and reliable sources of moisture. Over extended periods of time, temperatures don’t need to be extremely low. Witness the formation of the Antarctic ice sheet that formed over a large landmass that migrated from a much warmer latitude, possibly attached to the Australian sub-continent, as some scientists theorize.
Evan Tibbott is a long-time resident of eastern Idaho. He is a cooperative weather observer for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service and has been involved as a volunteer in civic and natural resource capacities for many years. He lives in Rigby and enjoys writing about the outdoors and his own personal experiences in the West.
