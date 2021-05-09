“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” So begins Dickens’ classic, “A Tale of Two Cities.”
But the era of irony and contrast didn’t end with Dickens, and in our modern and ever-aging world, the conflict of dueling perspectives forges onward with resolute determination. My service as a state legislator has provided a front-row seat to the ageless struggle, and 2021 has showcased struggles we could’t have imagined a little over a year ago.
These struggles bring focus to political conversations, forcing us to make difficult decisions about which things matter most. Some believe that the first concern of good government is the efficient provision of services, programs and aid through agencies. If agencies are well-funded and bureaucratic machinery runs smoothly, government has fulfilled its purpose. From an efficiency perspective, spending time and energy to secure individual rights by limiting government power or addressing issues beyond efficiency and spending is inefficient and wasteful.
Yet the America I love promises something more — something beyond efficiency. Tyranny is ruthlessly efficient; so are bureaucratic superstates dominated by “isms.” Our American system, comprised of an ever-changing body of representative voices from every walk of life, is not designed with efficiency as the primary priority. Rather, it is designed to be just ordinary enough, just connected enough to the real-world of everyday concerns and life, to prioritize things bureaucrats would neglect. Rather than just looking out for the efficiency of its own systems, the American government is designed to limit top-down power and protect the rights of individuals.
The issue of emergency power provides a stark illustration of this classic struggle (consolidation of power and efficiency versus the protection of individual rights).
Those most interested in efficiency are not concerned about the consolidation of power in the executive branch over the last year. For them, attempts to ensure that government cannot arbitrarily shut down businesses labeled as “non-essential”; efforts to safeguard constitutionally protected rights of assembly and free exercise of religion; and efforts to prohibit the executive branch from unilaterally suspending or rewriting state law — are a waste. Democrats and a handful of other legislators have consistently advocated for ensuring that Idaho remains under an all-powerful executive authority with no statutory limit.
Yet for me, and many others, failure to safeguard basic principles like our constitutional separation of powers is unacceptable. In light of recent federal actions, securing the integrity of Idaho elections is essential, as is pushing forward protections for Second Amendment rights and establishing stronger protections for schools against federal encroachment into the educational curriculum. Addressing these concerns requires time and energy, but these are not small matters, and I consider time and effort spent addressing them to have been well spent. It is hard to put a price tag on the preservation of freedom.
The purpose of government is to secure the unalienable rights of individuals, whether those rights are Second Amendment rights, parental rights or any other creator-endowed right. Government efficiency is a worthy ambition, but the moment efficiency becomes the primary objective to the detriment of unalienable rights, the world has turned upside-down.
Some may bemoan the lack of efficiency, but I, for one, will choose an inefficient, robust and slightly incorrigible republic over an efficient and tyrannical “ism” any day. I stand with those who choose freedom, first, foremost and always.