I am writing this to invite Ammon residents to apply to serve on the Ammon City Council. Councilman Josh Wheeler recently submitted his resignation to me after he was elected to the Idaho Legislature. According to Idaho law, I am now supposed to appoint a member of the community to take his seat on the City Council until the next election, which is at the end of 2023. The City Council must also ratify the decision. It is anticipated the new council member will take their seat in January of 2023.

Sean Coletti

Coletti

The basic qualifications for serving on the Ammon City Council are 1) you have to be an Ammon resident, which means you have to live within the city boundaries, and 2) you have to be at least 18 years of age.

Sean Coletti is the mayor of Ammon.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.