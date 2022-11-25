I am writing this to invite Ammon residents to apply to serve on the Ammon City Council. Councilman Josh Wheeler recently submitted his resignation to me after he was elected to the Idaho Legislature. According to Idaho law, I am now supposed to appoint a member of the community to take his seat on the City Council until the next election, which is at the end of 2023. The City Council must also ratify the decision. It is anticipated the new council member will take their seat in January of 2023.
The basic qualifications for serving on the Ammon City Council are 1) you have to be an Ammon resident, which means you have to live within the city boundaries, and 2) you have to be at least 18 years of age.
Of course, there are other things a potential applicant should consider. Being on the City Council means that you would have certain obligations. You would attend three council meetings a month and various other city meetings pertinent to the position. You would be assigned to act as a liaison with certain city departments. You may also be asked to represent the city on other boards within the community.
A successful applicant should be willing to learn a lot about the city. Municipal budgeting, zoning issues, parliamentary procedure, departments, the distinctions between elected and appointed official responsibilities and a variety of other matters would be subjects that a successful applicant should be ready and willing to learn.
In my time as mayor and before that on the City Council, I have found that the best City Council members have a deep love of the community and a desire to see it improve. They are driven by no singular goal, but rather a general desire to serve and to do the right thing for the city. They work well with others as a team, listen and are teachable, communicate well, and add from their varied life experiences to bring value and substance to every decision that is made.
Will they make mistakes? Absolutely. Is it intimidating? Take it from me, it can be very intimidating at times and stressful. But serving on a City Council can also be extremely rewarding. I learned a lot about myself, learned to love others better and especially to love the residents of Ammon, and learned that I had much, much more to learn. I also learned to appreciate more fully the great work that city employees do day in and day out for our residents, often with very little thanks.
And if you are not ultimately selected to fill this vacancy, there is always an opportunity to run for elected office in the city or even to serve in unelected office on another city board, such as planning and zoning. But whatever you do, please serve in the community. Service makes everything and everyone involved better.
We have a wonderful city with wonderful, giving people. We undoubtedly have exciting challenges ahead of us. If you want to be a part of helping to lead the city by serving on the City Council, I invite you to apply.
If you do choose to apply, the deadline is Dec. 1. You can do so by sending me a resume and cover letter, to scoletti@cityofammon.us.
