With the start of the fall sports season, the topic of concussions is an area that is on the minds of many parents, athletes, coaches and medical support teams.
In the past, the main treatment for concussions has been to rest and wait for the symptoms to improve. This rest and wait approach has been disproven for some time now but unfortunately continues to persist. Research shows that the rest and wait approach is not only ineffective but can also lead to a prolonged and incomplete recovery.
The most recent research recommends two to three days of relative rest and then a gradual return to normal activity. As I continue to see patients with concussion symptoms that are months and sometimes years out from their injury, it has become my mission to ensure the correct information is conveyed and that we can prevent this prolonged recovery.
There are multiple mechanisms to concussion, and no two concussions present or progress the same. The most common symptoms of concussion can include headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, light and noise sensitivity, fogginess, sleep disruption, fatigue, balance issues and cognitive impairment. Along with these symptoms, patients can also experience a loss of identity, feeling isolated, difficulty reading/concentrating, difficulty being in busy environments, and anxiety or depression.
The most important aspect of a concussion that I am trying to convey is that it is treatable, and through accurate testing and treatment, patients can feel better faster and avoid having long-term issues. Neurocognitive testing and the vestibular ocular motor screen for concussion test are used for diagnosis. In order to identify areas of concern and guide treatment, there should also be an evaluation of symptoms, test reaction time and processing speed. Because every concussion is different, each case needs to be treated individually. Once the specific type of concussion is identified, a customized treatment plan can be made to help resolve the symptoms of each patient. As the focus is on identifying the specific type of concussion, specific treatments can be applied to help the patient in recovering from their concussion-related symptoms.
There are six main clinical profiles or types of concussion that are identified through extensive testing to then personalize treatment according to the needs of each patient. The profiles include vestibular, ocular, anxiety/mood, post-traumatic migraine, cervical (neck pain) and cognitive/fatigue. As a customized recovery program is made according to these clinical profiles, patients have a faster and fuller recovery so they can get back to sports, work and daily activities. If left untreated, many of these patients end up experiencing symptoms and disruption to their daily lives for months and even years. Too often patients are seen in the clinic that have been experiencing symptoms for two or three years or longer. There is still hope for these patients, and they will typically get better with therapy, but recovery will take longer than if they had received the appropriate treatment and information earlier in the process.
Many will ask, “How do I know if I have sustained a concussion?” and, “When do I seek treatment?” If individuals are experiencing one or several of the mentioned symptoms after a fall, during sports or impact-related incidents, they should be evaluated to optimize treatment outcomes.
There are many treatments that can be done to help concussion patients improve. The most important information to know is that a concussion is treatable and that these patients can and should fully recover. The instruction for concussion patients to rest and then rest more has to be adjusted so we can prevent prolonged or incomplete recovery. Concussions can be treated.
Shawn Higbee is a physical therapist at Specialized Physical Therapy and has been helping patients in the area since 2013. He specializes in treating post-concussion patients as well as many other patients with neurological, orthopedic, vestibular and balance issues. He has also helped with the local sports medicine program and local high schools. Higbee and his team can be found at Specialized Physical Therapy, 4141 Poleline Road, Suite A, in Pocatello and you can contact the clinic with any questions at 208-242-8617 or info@specializedpt.org.
