With the start of the fall sports season, the topic of concussions is an area that is on the minds of many parents, athletes, coaches and medical support teams.

In the past, the main treatment for concussions has been to rest and wait for the symptoms to improve. This rest and wait approach has been disproven for some time now but unfortunately continues to persist. Research shows that the rest and wait approach is not only ineffective but can also lead to a prolonged and incomplete recovery.

Shawn Higbee

Shawn Higbee is a physical therapist at Specialized Physical Therapy and has been helping patients in the area since 2013. He specializes in treating post-concussion patients as well as many other patients with neurological, orthopedic, vestibular and balance issues. He has also helped with the local sports medicine program and local high schools. Higbee and his team can be found at Specialized Physical Therapy, 4141 Poleline Road, Suite A, in Pocatello and you can contact the clinic with any questions at 208-242-8617 or info@specializedpt.org.

