Idaho consistently ranks at the bottom of U.S. states for the lowest numbers of physicians per capita. Growing up in the very small town of Arco, Idaho (population 758), we have seen how rural communities are disproportionately affected by inadequate health care systems.

When Idaho WWAMI third-year medical student Carly Loebel was just 11 years old, she was admitted to the Arco emergency room. Not long after, she was taken by ambulance across the desert over an hour away to Idaho Falls to have her ruptured appendix removed. She stayed there for an entire week, separated from her Arco community.

Nathan Davies and Carly Loebel are third-year Idaho WWAMI students. Growing up in Arco fueled their decision to become physicians in rural Idaho communities.

