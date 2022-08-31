Idaho consistently ranks at the bottom of U.S. states for the lowest numbers of physicians per capita. Growing up in the very small town of Arco, Idaho (population 758), we have seen how rural communities are disproportionately affected by inadequate health care systems.
When Idaho WWAMI third-year medical student Carly Loebel was just 11 years old, she was admitted to the Arco emergency room. Not long after, she was taken by ambulance across the desert over an hour away to Idaho Falls to have her ruptured appendix removed. She stayed there for an entire week, separated from her Arco community.
Carly’s early experience motivated her to pursue a career in rural medicine so she could make health care more accessible for those who live in small towns. Without a local family doctor, people in towns like Arco do not receive adequate care.
Nathan Davies, another medical student from Arco, saw the challenges many people from rural communities experience when seeking medical care. He hopes his future practice will allow patients to receive evidence-based care that is easily accessible in their geographic area.
After graduating from the Idaho universities — Carly from Idaho State University and Natan from Brigham Young University — we were thrilled to learn that Idaho has a public medical school that operates in partnership with the top-ranked University of Washington School of Medicine: Idaho WWAMI. For 50 years, WWAMI has placed a strong emphasis on rural medicine in Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Carly joined a selective rural training program for scholars called Targeted Rural Underserved Track.
As a TRUST scholar, Carly shadows working physicians for two-week stretches in the communities of Sandpoint, McCall and Hailey, which are similar to her hometown. TRUST students stay in a community for approximately 16 weeks total, longer than most WWAMI clinical experiences. Throughout her experiences, she has been able to get a sense of what is important to the people who live there, what health problems are present and what barriers members of the community have to access health care. Knowing this information helps her better understand how to help patients.
Being part of WWAMI has allowed both Carly and Nathan to gain clinical experience in their training from day one. Through these experiences, they are building connections with future coworkers and potential employers while gaining insight into the challenges Idahoans experience both as rural patients and health care providers.
Seeing patients in the hospital while studying coursework helps Nathan keep perspective on why he chose a career in rural medicine. He’s also mentoring undergraduate pre-med students as an Idaho WWAMI ambassador, helping them navigate the medical school application process. This volunteer service instills confidence in future medical students, particularly those from rural communities who may be first-generation college students, and it helps Idaho WWAMI train more physicians who will stay in Idaho.
Like many other Idaho WWAMI students, Nathan and Carly plan to practice medicine in Idaho after they complete their studies. Nathan is excited to work in orthopedics or the emergency room. Carly aims to work as an OBGYN in Idaho Falls or Twin Falls so she can travel back to Arco a couple of days a week.
Nathan Davies and Carly Loebel are third-year Idaho WWAMI students. Growing up in Arco fueled their decision to become physicians in rural Idaho communities.