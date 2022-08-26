The excitement of heading back to school can be felt in the air, a scramble for homework and a rush to catch the bus.
The reality of what this looks like in District 91 is a stark contrast to the reality many think of when going back to school. Elementary students may get to attend their local school in classrooms that are bursting at capacity. The unlucky students whose classes are over capacity are bussed to one of the few available spots around the district, often times far from home and the school family they know. This won’t get better with the explosive growth on the north and south sides of town.
Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School were built in the 1950s and 1960s respectively and have had no fundamental additions or changes since 1992. This is reflected in the buildings and experiences of the high school students every day they are at school. With both schools over capacity, safety issues abound in hallways, dangerous stairwells, classrooms in sheds and in windowless rooms under the stadium. Our high school students are receiving the message that safe and reliable schools are more than they should expect.
The old standby of “if it was good enough 60 years ago, it is good enough now” doesn’t make sense. If that were the case, we would still be attending school in one-room schoolhouses. Sixty years ago, the District 91 community realized that investing in schools was important and proceeded to build many of our current schools. The community understood there was value in providing adequate facilities for our children. The community came together then, and we need to do it again.
Everyone expects the students of District 91 to learn and achieve while they are in school, to go on and be productive members of our community. Why then are we telling them every time a bond fails that they aren’t worth the investment, that their education and safety aren’t worth the money? If students are told over and over again they aren’t worth the investment, eventually many will believe it and perform to that level. Is that what we as a community believe — that the students of District 91 aren’t worth it?
The time to think about passing a bond in District 91 is over. It is a necessity, and it needs to happen now. The safety and educational issues are compounded every time we as a community fail to pass a bond. The cost of the bond increases every time we as a community fail to pass a bond. The children and future of our community are failed every time we as a community fail to pass a bond.
I invite you to tour the schools in District 91 and see exactly what back-to-school is like for our students. Get the facts, ask questions about the proposed bond and get involved. Show the students that investing in schools for District 91 is an investment in the safety and future of our children. Show them that the community thinks they are worth it by voting yes for the District 91 bond on Nov. 8.
Hillary Radcliffe is the vice chair of Idaho Falls School District 91’s board of trustees. Hillary is a native of Idaho Falls. She is a business owner and a business consultant.