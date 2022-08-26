The excitement of heading back to school can be felt in the air, a scramble for homework and a rush to catch the bus.

The reality of what this looks like in District 91 is a stark contrast to the reality many think of when going back to school. Elementary students may get to attend their local school in classrooms that are bursting at capacity. The unlucky students whose classes are over capacity are bussed to one of the few available spots around the district, often times far from home and the school family they know. This won’t get better with the explosive growth on the north and south sides of town.

Hillary Radcliffe is the vice chair of Idaho Falls School District 91’s board of trustees. Hillary is a native of Idaho Falls. She is a business owner and a business consultant.

