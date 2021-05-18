The summer of 1985 offered an opportunity to visit the Last Frontier. I had a whole month, and the opportunity might never come again.
I had chosen the four-day trip up through the Inside Passage by shanks mare. As I was traveling with a 40-pound backpack and two carrying bags, I wanted the full experience of sleeping out on deck. As I was considered a “walk-on” passenger and traveling without a definite itinerary, I could get on and off the Alaska state ferry whenever we had a stop-over, check out the area and continue on with the next arriving ferry. My ultimate destination was Anchorage, where I would be met by my “cousin” Fran. She had been married to my own cousin, Bob, who had passed away in California. A Michigan girl, she and a sister had eventually settled in Alaska.
One of the highlights of our visit was a four-day hike over the Resurrection Pass trail crossing part of the Kenai Peninsula. The four of us, including a younger Alaskan friend, had left from Hope at the northern end of the trail, where we did a little gold panning. The trail ascended gradually through an open forest of aspen, birch and white spruce.
The first night, we threw our food sacks up over a high tree branch to keep it away from marauding bears. The food should be kept at least 5 feet out away from the tree trunk, so as to make it more difficult for bears to reach it. The Chugach National Forest and Chugach State Park (one of the nation’s largest) protects most of this remote region. As we are near latitude 60 degrees North, the tree line is within the range of 2,600 feet, which is the altitude of Resurrection Pass. The trail ascends into open, wet tundra featuring grasses, sedges and numerous wildflowers, many of which are of the same species found in our American Rockies, as well as across much of the trans-polar region. One further aspect of the 60th parallel is that it roughly bisects Anchorage, Reykjavik, Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki and St. Petersburg (originally Leningrad), Russia.
Near the pass, we ran into rain and ate a snack lunch in the thin shelter of a willow shrub. The Forest Service had established nice A-frame huts at intervals along the trail, which feature a small upper-level sleeping area, which we used the final three nights. Her sister was wearing nothing but sneakers along the trail. This eventually resulted in much discomfort, and Fran and I had to bandage up her feet to get her through to the end. She was a small person. On the way home, her sister and I crossed the southern Yukon, which in many areas was ablaze with both regular and dwarf fireweed.
She was traveling to California for a visit, and as we were not related, I slept in the woods while she slept in her station wagon. Mileage is in kilometers in this immense sub-arctic region, and horizons are large, very large. Gradually, we left the sub-arctic and entered the northern temperate zone with its boreal forests that stretch from Alaska eastward to Newfoundland and Labrador, to resume across the Atlantic from Scandinavia and on across Russia to the Pacific on the Bering Sea. Some 400 miles in width, separating the sub-arctic tundra from the mixed northern hardwood forests of southern Canada and the northern United States.