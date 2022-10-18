A recent Wall Street Journal article, “New Rules Temper Stars’ Medicare Pitches,” addressed the practice of using celebrities in Medicare plan marketing ads. The piece also shared steps the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are taking to reduce confusion.
According to Vicki Dufrene, director of the Louisiana Senior Health Insurance Information Program and SHIP steering committee member, “The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services toughened its oversight after receiving 41,136 consumer-marketing complaints last year, up 165% from 2020.”
During open enrollment Period — Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 — Medicare beneficiaries can choose the plans that are best for them for 2023. With Medicare open enrollment fast approaching, the Idaho Department of Insurance is warning Idahoans to be wary and protect themselves against improper marketing by telemarketers and television commercials.
We would like to offer these reminders to Idahoans:
Screen phone calls:
— If anyone calls you who you did not have a scheduled appointment with, and requests personal or private information (Medicare number, Social Security number, bank or credit card information), hang up.
— CMS will not directly call you about Medicare coverage, and it is illegal for companies to market Medicare Advantage products over the phone.
Be wary of advertisements:
— Be cautious of changing your insurance plan based on advertisements. Any extra benefits in Medicare insurance advertisements on television or in mailings might not be available where you live.
— Get all the details in writing before you sign up.
— Don’t sign any paperwork until you have a trusted advisor confirm the product will meet your needs.
Ensure the plan is right for you:
— Before you sign up, reach out to your doctors to verify they are in that plan’s network, and check if your prescription drugs are covered.
— Don’t feel pressured to make a quick decision. Be sure that you understand the details of a plan before you enroll. Verify co-payment amounts and benefits.
— Don’t make a change if you are satisfied with your current plan and it meets your needs for the coming year.
You can’t have both a Medigap plan and a Medicare Advantage plan.
— Even if someone promises that you can keep your Medigap plan (supplemental plan) and have a Medicare Advantage plan, it is against the rules and is not beneficial to the policyholder.
— Don’t be persuaded by an insurance agent who tries to scare you into believing your Medicare rates are going to increase if you do not switch plans immediately.
— Beware of insurance agents who tell you it is free to enroll in a Medicare program. Premiums are associated with all Medicare products. Some products may be $0 premium, depending on where you live, so make sure to verify monthly costs for the coverage before you sign up.
If you are confused about your options or want to find out more about health plans, we highly recommend working with a licensed, local agent or someone you know and trust to carefully evaluate plan options. Licensed agents can also be found at our website doi.idaho.gov.
Before making a change, contact your trusted insurance agent or call Idaho Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors — a service of the Idaho Department of Insurance Consumer Services Bureau — at 1-800-247-4422 or shiba.idaho.gov.
At the Idaho Department of Insurance, our role is protecting consumers. We hope consumers will utilize our department and SHIBA for any concerns about manipulative and deceptive sales and enrollment tactics. And we hope Idahoans participating in Medicare open enrollment have a safe and seamless experience for a healthy 2023.
Dean Cameron was re-appointed by Gov. Brad Little to serve as director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, effective Jan. 4, 2019. Cameron was first appointed to serve by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, effective June 15, 2015. Since his appointment, he has been active in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, serving as chair of the Western Zone, chair of the Annuity Suitability Working Group, chair of the NAIC B Committee on Health Insurance and Managed Care, and the B/E Long-Term Care Task Force.
