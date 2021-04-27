Mr. Beck, in response to your March 23 column, I would like to thank you for what you have done for the working families in Idaho.
I object to you tying us to radical views. Unions only endorse candidates based on their stand on laborer issues. It is up to each member to decide on other issues and vote how they want. It’s probably the union vote in the swing states that elected President Trump in 2016. The thought that union members only vote the way they are told to is ridiculous. As a delegate to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations for my union, we do endorse local candidates on labor issues.
The union’s dues are only used to educate members on voter registration and candidates’ views on labor issues, and that can only happen after the membership has voted to use that money.
Every local candidate is invited to a forum to ask and answer questions from members and labor leaders from the local area. When House Bill 145 was in committee, those same elected representatives were contacted by educated registered voters who opposed the bill. All donate their time, and there is no taxpayer’s money involved.
Last year here locally, the CLCs spent their membership’s money in the Eastern Idaho State Fair with a booth to promote the good of unions and our apprenticeships.
We dedicated the Workers Memorial in Russell Freeman Park where we honored those who have lost their lives providing for their families.
This year we will honor the family of Wyatt Maser. We gave $1,000 to the City of Refuge in Idaho Falls to help the homeless right here in our community.
We not only deal with labor issues, but we deal with community problems and do our level best to make our cities a better place. Labeling the unions as some sort of radicals shows your ignorance of what a union is.
Unions bring stabilization to all the working class, regardless if you are union or non-union. We are hardworking American families who believe in the American dream of making a livable wage and the ability to retire with dignity. Don’t tread on me.