At times, District 93 School Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme doesn’t know if he is a politician or a school administrator. He continues to write opinion editorials opposing school choice options for parents and students, among other things. Woolstenhulme has decided that anyone who takes money for their children’s educational savings account from “public funds” must adhere to the same laws and regulations as the public school system. It is obvious that he loves government and has proven to be the quintessential government bureaucrat with extreme loyalty to the system.
Woolstenhulme has a hard time comprehending a simple section of the Idaho Constitution. He would like you to believe that the required “free education” portion of the Idaho Constitution means that taxpayer dollars cannot support anything else. This is absolute manipulation. Article 9, Section 1 requires the state to maintain a free public education system. Great, I can support that without the current top-heavy administrative costs. The Idaho Constitution doesn’t prohibit tax money supporting school choice. If parents wish to take their taxpayer dollars to a private school, there is nothing abhorrent about that. It is their money, not the government’s. I liken Woolstenhulme’s thoughts on taxpayer dollars to Obama’s ideology of taxpayer dollars. Bureaucrats love to think of taxpayer dollars as the property of the government and anything associated with that money must adhere to government regulation. This ideology puts the government in charge, not we the people. Woolstenhulme has a hard time understanding that legislators represent their constituents, and if these constituents want school choice, then it is the duty of those legislators to support and/or sponsor such bills.
School choice has gained a lot of traction in Idaho. My word, Utah just adopted it into law. Sadly, Idaho is usually catching up to other states’ conservative legislation. Idaho might be a red state, but we are not a conservative state. This was verified to me during my time in the Legislature.
It is very apparent that Woolstenhulme doesn’t want competition with his public school empire. He doesn’t want his inflated salary of $155,000 a year to be jeopardized. No one is proposing getting rid of public school, but school choice could very well downsize their monopoly, and that terrifies Woolstenhulme and the industrial educational complex. Parents are tired of the woke agenda in our public school systems. School choice will help put this woke garbage in check within the public school system. If parents become exhausted with their children being bombarded with woke garbage, they can choose to go somewhere else. If Woolstenhulme focused on his job, not politics, and kept the woke agenda out of our school system, then he wouldn’t have the competition that he clearly fears.
Last year, a concerned constituent came to me and showed me evidence of a gay pride flag hanging in a Black Canyon Middle School classroom. I don’t care that a teacher supports gay pride or LBGTQ activities, but the children in his/her classroom do not need to know about it. Woolstenhulme has proven to support this woke agenda and allows such activity in the district he supervises. Representative Josh Wheeler does not support school choice and supports the woke agenda as well.
Woolstenhulme needs to cut out the politics and do his job as an administrator. He needs to stop criticizing lawmakers that are pushing school choice. His job is to follow the laws that those lawmakers create, not criticize. Since when is the job description of a school superintendent to be a political lobbyist? How many op-eds has Woolstenhulme written in his school administrative office? Are taxpayers paying him to be a lobbyist?
Chad Christensen is a former Republican representative for District 32B in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.