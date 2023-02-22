At times, District 93 School Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme doesn’t know if he is a politician or a school administrator. He continues to write opinion editorials opposing school choice options for parents and students, among other things. Woolstenhulme has decided that anyone who takes money for their children’s educational savings account from “public funds” must adhere to the same laws and regulations as the public school system. It is obvious that he loves government and has proven to be the quintessential government bureaucrat with extreme loyalty to the system.

Woolstenhulme has a hard time comprehending a simple section of the Idaho Constitution. He would like you to believe that the required “free education” portion of the Idaho Constitution means that taxpayer dollars cannot support anything else. This is absolute manipulation. Article 9, Section 1 requires the state to maintain a free public education system. Great, I can support that without the current top-heavy administrative costs. The Idaho Constitution doesn’t prohibit tax money supporting school choice. If parents wish to take their taxpayer dollars to a private school, there is nothing abhorrent about that. It is their money, not the government’s. I liken Woolstenhulme’s thoughts on taxpayer dollars to Obama’s ideology of taxpayer dollars. Bureaucrats love to think of taxpayer dollars as the property of the government and anything associated with that money must adhere to government regulation. This ideology puts the government in charge, not we the people. Woolstenhulme has a hard time understanding that legislators represent their constituents, and if these constituents want school choice, then it is the duty of those legislators to support and/or sponsor such bills.

Chad Christensen is a former Republican representative for District 32B in the Idaho House of Representatives.

