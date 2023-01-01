Wintertime is here, and your Blackfoot firefighters have seen a rapid increase in structure fires and vehicle accidents. Over a four-day period last week, we responded to three residential fires. For comparison, during the previous 11 months of this year, we saw 12 residential fires out of approximately 3,100 total calls for service. Winter weather brings with it a host of safety concerns. Your Blackfoot firefighters encourage you to prepare ahead and stay safe this winter.

Heat:

Capt. Branden Wall is president and Jack Mitchell is vice president of the Blackfoot Firefighters Union, IAFF Local 4454.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.