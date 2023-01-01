Wintertime is here, and your Blackfoot firefighters have seen a rapid increase in structure fires and vehicle accidents. Over a four-day period last week, we responded to three residential fires. For comparison, during the previous 11 months of this year, we saw 12 residential fires out of approximately 3,100 total calls for service. Winter weather brings with it a host of safety concerns. Your Blackfoot firefighters encourage you to prepare ahead and stay safe this winter.
Heat:
To counter the weather outside, many of us use fireplaces and space heaters or crank up the thermostat. Each of those presents its own safety concerns.
As we rely on furnaces to heat our homes, it is important to take a few moments to make sure yours has been professionally serviced so that it is clean and in proper working order. Check that the furnace is ventilated to the outside to prevent carbon monoxide from leaking into your home. Make sure all fireplaces and chimneys are inspected, and clean before using them — and only burn approved fuels.
Space heaters are convenient but can be dangerous. At least one of our recent fires was caused by a space heater mishap. Follow the manufacturers’ guidelines when using heaters. Always plug the heater directly into an outlet — do not use an extension cord. Do not put other electrical devices into the same outlet as portable heaters and always make sure flammable materials are a safe 3 feet from the heater. Unplug the heater when it is not in use and never leave a heater unattended.
When our homes are sealed up tight against winter weather, carbon monoxide poisoning becomes a more common problem. You can reduce your risk of carbon monoxide emergencies by never using a generator or propane-powered heater indoors and making sure all vents in the kitchen are open when you cook.
In addition, check that you have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home and a plan to evacuate if the detector sounds. That plan should include calling 911 and staying out of your home until firefighters say it is safe.
Vehicle safety:
Driving in winter conditions is always a challenge, but by preparing for the drive, you can arrive at your destination safely. Regular maintenance for your vehicle is always important, but even more so in the winter months. Proper care for your vehicle’s battery, windshield wipers, wiper fluid and tires are all critical in the harsh winter months. Keep extra warm clothes, water, a flashlight or flares, and a blanket in your car in case of an emergency.
Plan to leave early to give yourself enough time to arrive without going too fast for road conditions.
Finally, don’t warm your car up indoors. This may sound obvious, but — remember — your garage counts as indoors.
Your Blackfoot firefighters are committed to providing life-saving services for the people of Blackfoot and Bingham County. Help us by following these safety tips to reduce your chances for a mishap.
Stay safe and stay warm.
Capt. Branden Wall is president and Jack Mitchell is vice president of the Blackfoot Firefighters Union, IAFF Local 4454.
