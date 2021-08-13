It all started last year when the Bonneville County Republican Party decided to send $2,000 across county lines to support my opponent in Bingham County, Rep. Julianne Young. So, I looked up their financial disclosure reports and filed complaints due to their very blatant violations of Idaho’s campaign finance disclosure laws.
The Bonneville County Republican Party had disclosed about $28,000 in political contributions from Eventbrite, which was false. Eventbrite is an online ticketing platform, so the Bonneville County Republican Party should have listed the names and addresses of everyone who bought more than $50 worth of tickets to its fundraiser using Eventbrite. But in violation of Idaho’s financial disclosure laws, the Bonneville County Republican Party did not report any names and addresses for the 700 or so tickets that apparently were sold through Eventbrite.
Idaho has a penalty for when political donations are received without properly disclosing the names and addresses of the donors. The donations must be either returned to the donors or transferred to the public school fund.
By not disclosing the identities of these donors, Bonneville County Republican Party chairman Mark Fuller has presided over either dishonest disclosure or gross incompetence or both. But I’m confident that if Mark Fuller would at long last finally exercise proper due diligence, he should be able to find and/or disclose the names and addresses of at least 80% of the Bonneville County Republican Party’s ticket buyers from last year. That would still leave potentially thousands of dollars in undisclosed political donations that the Bonneville County Republican Party would need to forfeit to the public school fund, the penalty required by Idaho law.
With Idaho being last in the nation in per-pupil funding of K-12 education, the public school fund could sure use the money. And the people of Idaho would also benefit from the true and honest reports required by Idaho law.
C’mon, Mark Fuller, do you need to be publicly shamed for you to just be honest and finally have the Bonneville County Republican Party file the required campaign finance disclosures?