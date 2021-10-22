In a recent article, Bob Kustra, the former Illinois lieutenant governor who introduced Boise State University to critical race theory and social justice indoctrination of young college minds, complained about the direction the Idaho Republican Party has taken and called on Democrats to do something about it.
Noting the importance of next year’s Republican primary, Kustra encouraged Democrats to register as Republicans in order to get the most Democrat-like Republicans elected. Isn’t this a devious, dishonest, immoral thing to do? Why not let the Jazz pick the Lakers’ starting lineup? Has Kustra no shame?
Like other engaged voters, I’m tired of electing Republicans who don’t support our party’s values. I’m tired of watching Republicans get elected with the promise of promoting conservatism only to see them govern like liberal Democrats. I’m glad that’s changing and Republicans are getting elected with a devotion for applying conservative principles to the issues they’re considering.
Kustra is not glad. He wants conservatives to be countered at the ballot box by selecting the most liberal candidate in the Republican primary. What Kustra is really saying is, “If you like Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden, you should also have a say in which candidate the Republicans put on the general election ballot.” Everyone needs to remember that the primary election is the opportunity for political parties to put the best candidates forward, candidates who advance their party’s principles.
If Democrats want to choose the most liberal candidate for the state legislature or governor or Congress, that should be done in their primary. Why should Joe Biden’s biggest fans be able to decide which candidate Republicans chose to challenge the Democrats in the general election?
Over the course of many years, so-called Republicans like Kustra, Congressman Mike Simpson and Jim Jones, the former state Supreme Court justice, have gotten away with promoting socialism under the GOP banner. Fortunately, much to Kustra’s dismay, the tide has been turning, with voters getting wise to the reality that there is too often not much difference between Republicans and Democrats in our Statehouse.
Voters have been correcting this mistake by doing their own research, looking at data, such as the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index, to see if their elected officials are actually voting for limited government or for the likes of socialism. Accordingly, voters have made changes, giving our state the most conservative House of Representatives it has ever had.
Thankfully, Idaho is on its way to having a truly limited government and protecting our rights from government tyranny. Such an awakening couldn’t have come at a better time.
That’s left Kustra angry that lawmakers are taking an overdue critical look at what he did to BSU and how he quietly cemented a system that allowed the staff and students to drive a locally owned coffee shop off the campus simply because the owner supports law enforcement. He’s angry that Idahoans are remembering that they have God-given rights, and no politician has the power to take that away by mandating vaccines or tests for viruses in order to enjoy those rights.
Kustra is angry that Idahoans are choosing Republicans who don’t want to grow government, who are skeptical of a public education system that’s controlled by labor unions and generates poor results, and who don’t think that socialism is the answer to America’s problems.
I’ve never been more proud of where Idaho’s Republican Party is headed. The louder folks like Kustra, Jones and Simpson whine about conservatives gaining strength, the closer we are to saving Idaho and our country from the despotic tyrants they’d prefer were in power.