Since 2018, football season means something different for the Wheeler family. It’s a reminder of the strength of our community. Each September, we attend a youth football game that doubles as a fundraiser for Primary Children’s Hospital. It’s an event created by wonderful young men and their coaches, who wish to honor the memory of a dear friend — my son, Han. Four years ago, an undiagnosed brain tumor inflicted terrible neurological damage on this bright, funny, lively 9-year-old. The first fundraiser football game was that September.

Opinion: Building community together

Wheeler

For six months, our family was in and out of the hospital, hoping to restore Han. In early 2019, the tumor returned, and he passed in late February. Through the entire ordeal, our extended family, friends, neighbors and community rallied around us. They served in ways we couldn’t have imagined. They inspired us to keep moving forward. After Han’s passing, I felt a deep urge to give back to my community. A close friend encouraged me to run for the Ammon City Council, a marvelous experience. In 2021, I felt that call again to serve our community and ran for state representative.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.