Zach Wamp is a former Republican congressman from Tennessee. He is a member of the National Council on Election Integrity, composed of former elected officials and civic leaders working to defend the legitimacy of our elections and protect our democratic institutions. He currently serves as co-chair of Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus, the largest bipartisan group of former members of Congress, governors and cabinet secretaries ever assembled to advocate for political reform.

Meredith McGehee is one of the nation’s foremost experts on Congress. As the executive director at Issue One, McGehee directs legislative efforts for the leading cross-partisan political reform group in Washington, D.C. Her experience as a leading public interest advocate, policy expert at numerous nonprofit organizations and legislative director on Capitol Hill has distinguished McGehee as a policy expert on transparent, accountable and effective governance.