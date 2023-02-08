By now you are probably familiar with the history. In 1900, a small generator was installed in an irrigation canal to create electricity for streetlights in the city of Idaho Falls. Driven by the foresight of early decision-makers, the city owns its own utility, operates five hydro plants along the Snake River and boasts some of the lowest electricity rates in the nation.

Kirt Marlow

Kirt Marlow

Once again, we find ourselves in need of bold decision-making and innovation. The U.S. power grid desperately needs an influx of clean, secure and reliable energy to power our economy and protect the environment. This is exactly what the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems is attempting to accomplish.

Kirt Marlow grew up outside of Blackfoot and graduated from Idaho State University. He has spent more than 25 years working in and around the nuclear industry and currently resides in Shelley.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.