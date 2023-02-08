By now you are probably familiar with the history. In 1900, a small generator was installed in an irrigation canal to create electricity for streetlights in the city of Idaho Falls. Driven by the foresight of early decision-makers, the city owns its own utility, operates five hydro plants along the Snake River and boasts some of the lowest electricity rates in the nation.
Once again, we find ourselves in need of bold decision-making and innovation. The U.S. power grid desperately needs an influx of clean, secure and reliable energy to power our economy and protect the environment. This is exactly what the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems is attempting to accomplish.
As the centerpiece of its Carbon Free Power Project, UAMPS plans to operate a small modular nuclear reactor, which will be located on the Idaho National Laboratory site. The SMR would replace aging coal plants approaching the end of their lifespans and provide zero-carbon-emitting power for UAMPS’ customers, including Idaho Falls Power.
Right now, Idaho Falls Power is contracted with UAMPS to purchase a small amount of power from the SMR once it becomes operational in 2030. But inflation and the rising cost of supplies are making UAMPS customers nervous. Some are rethinking their commitment to the project.
On Feb. 8, the Idaho Falls City Council will decide whether to continue its agreement to purchase power from the SMR. I believe there are several reasons Idaho Falls should continue to support the CFPP:
— Ratepayer protection:
The truth is that Idaho Falls’ exposure is limited. The city would be relying upon the SMR for just 5% of its power. Also, the agreement has protections in place. If UAMPS cannot get enough members to subscribe or fails to meet the designated rate price, the project will fall through. Idaho Falls has no need to drop out now and incur the financial penalties that would come with that decision.
— Local economy:
If Idaho Falls drops out, some believe the project could be moved to Utah, closer to UAMPS headquarters and the coal plant sites it would replace. That would be catastrophic for the local economy, in terms of thousands of construction jobs, supply chain opportunities and the hundreds of permanent, high-paying jobs the SMR would create.
— Leadership:
INL is the nation’s nuclear energy research and development center and a driver of the local, regional and state economies. As the headquarters of INL, Idaho Falls has an important opportunity to support the lab and its work by continuing to be a part of this project. A great example of this can be found in Tennessee, where the utility serving Oak Ridge National Laboratory has invested heavily in SMR technology.
— This is good for the nation and world:
There are many SMR technologies in development. None, however, are as far along as the NuScale Power design being employed by UAMPS. Around the world, people are watching closely to see if the promise of advanced nuclear can finally be realized. In eastern Idaho, we understand the importance of nuclear energy better than most. We know that it produces nearly 20% of America’s electricity and more than half our zero-carbon emitting electricity. Work conducted in eastern Idaho gave birth to the nuclear energy industry. We should be doing everything we can to make sure the next generation of nuclear technologies is developed and deployed.
It’s hard to be the first to do something. There is risk involved. But I would urge members of the City Council and Idaho Falls Power to think about those who, more than 120 years ago, acted boldly and innovated a new approach.
Today, we reap the benefits of that decision. Our low power rates are not an accident. They are fruit borne from a tree planted generations ago.
With the Carbon Free Power Project, we can do the right thing for ourselves and future generations. Like those who decided they were going to do what was necessary to bring light to our city at the beginning of the 20th century, we can once again lead the way. Let’s not miss out on this opportunity.
Kirt Marlow grew up outside of Blackfoot and graduated from Idaho State University. He has spent more than 25 years working in and around the nuclear industry and currently resides in Shelley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.