In the dining room of the Wheeler household sits a 4-foot-by-8-foot custom-built table with a set of unique scars, chips and wobbles. The 10 chairs circling it aren’t filled nearly as often as I would like these days, but it has served our family well for years. We call it the “Brictor.” I’m proud to have made this gathering place for our family.
Our beloved Brictor reminds me of the value of community effort and the ongoing rewards from my high school shop class. I dared to take on this project mainly because I remembered my shop teacher instilling in me the courage to try things, learn from errors and try again. In addition, I had family and friends willing to gather around me in the garage and see the project through to the end.
For too many years, the presence of shop classes faded in our public schools. Budget constraints, lack of advocacy and cultural disconnect had much to do with that. I’ve been particularly encouraged in the past decade to see career technical education take more of a priority in our community conversations. CTE is the modern shop class. CTE opportunities connect our students to opportunities, in ways not available through traditional classes.
Many of our students will find new or renewed purpose in their education as they learn and apply practical skills in various CTE classes. In fact, the best indicator we have that a student will graduate from high school is the presence of CTE or concurrent college credit. The CTE program makes high school relevant and creates a pipeline of workforce readiness in our communities. We must continue efforts to highlight and adequately fund these classes and institutions.
When I spoke with Superintendent Muir from Soda Springs recently, he highlighted several student success stories with vocational and CTE training. Students connect directly from the high school to their local industries there, whether as operators in the mining industry, welders in ag, skilled labor in construction, direct commerce, or other work in the forests and lakes.
I’ve been told that CTE students in Teton County could find rich opportunities as water or wastewater operators, tradesmen or med techs. The stories are as varied as all five counties I represent. But the overarching message to me is the same. Use CTE to respond to local industry and provide high-paying jobs in our communities.
Highlighting and empowering local career technical education opportunities will build stronger students and a longer-lasting workforce that helps maintain Idaho’s strength for years to come. Thank you to the shop teachers of our day. Let’s fill as many chairs and workbenches in those classes as we can.
Rep. Josh Wheeler represents District 35, including Teton, Bonneville, Bannock, Caribou and Bear Lake counties.
