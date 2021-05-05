In 1863, Abraham Lincoln spoke reverently of those who gave “the last full measure of devotion” to their country. Generations later, Army Spc. Carrie L. French of Caldwell gave her last full measure in Iraq after volunteering first for military service and then by volunteering for convoy duty.
No wonder, then, that Carrie is one of five Idaho women honored by the new Idaho Women Veterans Medallion. The selection committee, which I chaired, was moved by both her courage and her commitment to service and to country.
Carrie was part of the Army National Guard’s 116th Brigade Combat Team, based in Boise. On June 6, 2005, she was on duty in Kirkuk, Iraq, escorting a convoy, when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a roadside bomb. It was the seventh time she had volunteered for convoy duty after turning down other safer assignments. She was 19 years old.
Her mother, Paula Hylinski, recalls Carrie telling her that: “I didn’t go over there to mow lawns and make coffee. I want to go out on the convoys.”
Carrie is the only one of the five women depicted on the Idaho Women Veterans Medallion who died on military duty. The others are Judith B. Eighmy, whose U.S. Navy nursing duties took her to Vietnam and the USS Repose hospital ship; Kay Gott Chaffey, who flew fighter planes during World War II from the place of manufacture to duty stations as part of the Women’s Air Service Pilots program; the Navy’s Wanda Pollard, who served aboard the personal aircraft of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet’s commander in chief; and Carmelita Pope, whose WWII service included U.S. Army basic training before touring in Europe with a United Service Organizations Inc. group.
Carrie Lee French grew up in Caldwell, taking dance and music lessons, playing sports, and eventually becoming a high school cheerleader. She joined the Idaho Army National Guard while she was a junior, went to boot camp after high school graduation, and with others in her unit was deployed to Iraq.
“You could tell she was scared,” her father, Rick French, recalled. “Sending an 18-year-old girl overseas should be scary. … She’s my hero.”
He also said that Carrie was “willing to try anything,” which included her request to be taken skydiving as a high school graduation gift.
Paula Hylinski remembers Carrie as being “all heart. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and loved helping her grandmother on the farm. She adored children, and I know she would have been the greatest mother.”
The late Maj. Gen. Larry Lafrenz, at that time Idaho’s adjutant general, described Carrie as a “gallant and heroic young woman” who will “always be remembered for her love of country and state and for her unwavering commitment to those principles that have preserved for all of us those freedoms we so cherish.”
Following her death, Carrie was posthumously promoted to corporal.
The silver medallion, minted in Idaho by Sunshine Mint Inc., is available in a numbered edition for $100 or a commemorative version for $50. It can be purchased at the Warhawk Air Museum, Idaho State Museum, Capitol Gift Shop or the state treasurer’s Office.
Proceeds support Idaho’s veterans’ cemeteries in Boise and Blackfoot, both operated by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. Funds will support color guards, volunteers and facility caretakers with the materials, uniforms and tools they need for professional, safe and meaningful ceremonies for veterans interred at the cemeteries. Services include comfortable visitor areas and kiosks with information about cemetery services and locations of veterans who have been laid to rest.