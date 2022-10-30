Idaho is a great place to live. That’s something all of us can agree with. People around the nation are beginning to take notice. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the country. Under Republican leadership, we have a growing economy, historic investments in education and safe communities. Idaho has been discovered.

Stephanie Mickelsen

Stephanie Mickelsen

A strong economy produces the kind of stable, high-paying jobs that allow our children and grandchildren to remain in Idaho and raise their families here. As a mother and grandma, that’s important to me. Here’s the challenge. Our children and grandchildren are not getting all these great jobs. Our businesses often must recruit people from outside the state to fill these positions or these jobs go unfilled.

Stephanie Mickelsen is a candidate for the Idaho House in District 32 representing Bonneville County. She has farmed for 34 years with her husband, Mark, and currently serves as the chief financial officer for Mickelsen Farms LLC.

