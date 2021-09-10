Some moments in time are rare and are usually centered on events that negatively impact our lives forever. One such moment in time was December 7, 1941 when Pearl Harbor was attacked, setting the stage for America to enter World War II. Another moment in time was November 22, 1963 when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The most recent moment in time, however, was impactful to my generation, and it now is known as 9/11. Of course, we are referencing the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. Without a doubt, 9/11, President Kennedy’s assignation and Pearl Harbor changed our lives forever.
But moments in time have also brought us as Americans much closer together. These moments in time reminded us of our love of country and all that is right about America. In other words, patriotism brought us together ,and I’m sure that most of us agree that we could sure use some patriotism right now.
America united behind entering World War II; America united in justice for President Kennedy and bringing a swift verdict against the presumed assassin; and America again united against the terrorism that rocked this country when, for the first time, we were hit on our mainland from an outside enemy. But as we united, we united as one America. One’s race, gender, religion, political party or religious affiliation did not matter. We were Americans, and we were willing to stand together against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
These moments in time when we unite are worth remembering and celebrating because we seem to have forgotten what it feels like to unite as Americans. But we have an opportunity to unite this Saturday as we remember the sobering reality of what happens when our enemies are able to carry out their evil designs against Americans and our cherished liberties.
This Saturday at 10:30 a.m., at Sunnyside Park (Mel Erickson) in the Pavilion, I invite you to join me and Stand Up Idaho Falls for a short program and a flag retiring to remember and pay tribute to America and those Americans who have long fought to keep her free. We will be joined by our local American Legion Post 56 who will help us retire our flag. If you have not witnessed an actual flag retiring where a worn-out “Old Glory” is respectfully burned, bring your family and come witness this sobering display of love and respect. So many Americans have given their lives and we must remember why and what happened because sadly, history does repeat itself.
But if history is to repeat itself, then let it repeat the courageous acts that have defined us as Americans. Let us not cower in the face of evil. Rather, let us rise up and fight for those principles – peace, prosperity and freedom – that have made America the shining light to all other nations under Heaven. Let us remember the words of President Ronald Regan when he said:
“Let that be understood by those who practice terrorism and prey upon their neighbors. As for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries, they will be reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people. We will negotiate for it; sacrifice for it; we will not surrender for it, now or ever. We are Americans!”
May God bless America. I hope to see you on Saturday.