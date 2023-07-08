As Idahoans, we value our independence. Self-reliance and the freedom to think independently are woven into the very fabric of our state. We don’t blindly follow the crowd and that’s not what we want from our elected leaders. Unfortunately, actions by Idaho Republican Party bosses prove that anything but blind adherence to their extreme agenda will no longer be tolerated.

Lauren Necochea

Even the highest-ranking Republican official in the state, Gov. Little, has become a target of his own party. At the center of the conflict is his veto of a bill that threatened the future of libraries across the state. House Bill 314 would have established a bounty system to attack libraries and allow parents to sue for cash rewards if their child received materials they found objectionable. The legislation contained dangerously broad language where even a reference to a gay person could have been considered offensive.

Lauren Necochea is a Democrat representing Idaho’s District 19, House Seat A.

